Penn State field hockey keeps winning streak alive against Delaware

The sky was dark and gloomy, but the Nittany Lions players and fans were a shining, bright light.

The blue and white continued their record after accomplishing a 4-1 win over the blue and yellow.

Last Friday, Penn State came off of a 5-0 shutout victory against Kent State on Friday, hoping its energy would carry over against the University of Delaware.

A minute into the game, fifth-year Mackenzie Allessie took a shot, but was saved by the Blue Hens keeper Kylie Walbert.

A few minutes later, Blue Hens senior Kiki Oudshoorn pushed the ball on the Nittany Lion’s side, scoring the first goal of the game.

With less than two minutes left in the period, Delaware was given a penalty shot, but couldn’t capitalize as the Nittany Lion keeper Brie Barraco rejected the shot.

As the second period began, The Blue Hens did not back down heading into the second period, keeping the pressure on the Nittany Lions.

With seven minutes left in the first half, Penn State was given a penalty corner, taken by Allessie. She passed the ball to star senior Sophia Gladieux, who scored the blue and white’s first goal, tying the game up 1-1.

The score brought back the Nittany Lions and their crowds spirits.

Just seconds later, sophomore Aubrey Semler scored her first goal of the season, giving the blue and white the lead.

The half ended 2-1 in favor of Penn State as the momentum was fully in its hands.

A couple minutes into the second half, Delaware was given a penalty corner, but the Nittany Lions were able to stop a goal from being attempted.

With ten minutes left in the third period, Allessie made a shot attempt, hitting the post.

The ball bounced off and went right to Gladieux, who scored her second goal of the game, bringing the score to 3-1.

The Penn State crowd and team was fired up, ready to keep up the lead over Delaware.

Around eight minutes into the game, Penn State was given another penalty corner taken by Allessie but was unable to make another goal come from the corner after.

The game was filled with penalties as Delaware received one a couple minutes later. However, Barraco came up big once again, preventing the Blue Hens from scoring.

The third period wrapped up in a constant back-and-forth match between Penn State and Delaware.

The score remained 3-1 as the two teams had their final huddle to discuss their game plan before the fourth and final quarter began.

Less than a minute into the fourth, the Blue Hens had a penalty corner, resulting in a shot on goal. Keeper Barraco was a brick wall, making the save.

The game started to get aggressive between the players, resulting in Delaware player Genevieve Johnson receiving a green card and Penn State a penalty corner.

As the clock ticked down, the Nittany Lions prevented any action from the Blue Hens, aiming to stall their position.

With a little over two minutes left in the game, Penn State obtained another penalty corner, taken by Allessie.

Allessie passed the ball to Gladieux, who scored her third goal of the game with two minutes left on the clock.

With 30 seconds left in the game, Delaware received two more penalty corners, but the Nittany Lions defense did not let any goals go through.

Penn State will continue a homestand weekend versus Rutgers on Sept. 15, and Bucknell on Sept. 17.

