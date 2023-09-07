Penn State field hockey hopes to bounce back with home opener

Penn State will look to get back on track after a roller coaster beginning in the season.

The Nittany Lions currently sit at 2-2, with wins against American and Stanford and losses against the University of Virginia and the University of California.

The win against Stanford ended with a score of 5-1, being the first game of the season won by more than one goal.

Previously before this, the unit had two games being undecided in regular time, heading into overtime.

The UVA game was expected to be a battle. However, Cal punched the Nittany Lions in the gut, winning in a double-overtime match against the unit.

It seems as though every time Penn State bounces back, it gets knocked down again — Happy Valley might be just what it needs to get back on track.

Despite the losses, Penn State has still managed to score 11 goals so far while holding its opponents to eight. The offense has also put a lot of pressure on the cage, accumulating 74 shots and an average of 18.5 shots per game.

Top-scorer Sophia Gladieux has five goals under her belt so far this season and will be Penn State’s player to watch going into this week’s games. Carly Gannon and Natalie Freeman could also be dangerous in the circle.

The blue and white’s defense has also held down its own so far as goalie Brie Barraco has been a brick wall, saving 22 shots.

This week, the Nittany Lions have a pair of home games against Kent State and Delaware on Sunday.

Kent State

The Golden Flashes stand at 1-3 with their only win against Michigan State. They will come off a 5-4 double-overtime loss while Penn State is coming off of a 5-1 win.

Kent State has been outscored by its opponents 8-5, but the defense could be something to watch for as it faced 47 shots with just eight goals.

Needing some help on offense, Eva Usoz could shine for the squad, being the top-scorer for Kent State with three goals

The last time the Golden Flashes played Penn State, it took a 3-0 shutout win with two goals from Gladieux.

Delaware

Two days later, the Nittany Lions will face Delaware on their home turf. With a record of 3-1 it could put up a fight for Penn State.

The Blue Hens have earned big wins so far against Old Dominion University, Villanova and Columbia University.

A key piece for the unit has been Kiki Oudshoorn, leading the team with nine goals this season.

On Delaware’s turf last season, Penn State came back to State College with a 4-2 win.

Penn State will look to get above .500 while playing in front of its home crowd for the first time this season.

