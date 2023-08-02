Penn State field hockey hires former midfielder Amanda Dinunzio as new assistant coach

Penn State has named its final assistant coach.

State College native and former Nittany Lion midfielder Amanda Dinunzio was hired to fill the last assistant role, after Laura Gebhart was promoted to associate head coach, and Ayla Halus-Johnson was picked as the other assistant.

Welcome Home Amanda!Penn State field hockey names Amanda Dinunzio Assistant Coach!https://t.co/K05PmMDwPR pic.twitter.com/3TQMKfkBEN — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 2, 2023

In her four years as a player, Dinunzio appeared in 59 games, starting in 21 of them. Her strongest season came as a senior when she scored six goals and added three assists across 20 contests.

After playing at the international and professional level post-college, Dinunzio served as a volunteer assistant for two seasons.

Penn State’s first campaign under new coach Lisa Bervinchak Love begins on Aug. 25 against Virginia.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Handing out superlative predictions for 2023-24 Penn State field hockey team After an outstanding season last year, Penn State is set to continue its success into the ne…