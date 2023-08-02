 Skip to main content
Penn State field hockey hires former midfielder Amanda Dinunzio as new assistant coach

field hockey

Amanda Dinunzio (33) takes a shot while University of Delaware goalie Sarah Scher runs back to the net during a game last season.

 Leah Eder

Penn State has named its final assistant coach.

State College native and former Nittany Lion midfielder Amanda Dinunzio was hired to fill the last assistant role, after Laura Gebhart was promoted to associate head coach, and Ayla Halus-Johnson was picked as the other assistant.

In her four years as a player, Dinunzio appeared in 59 games, starting in 21 of them. Her strongest season came as a senior when she scored six goals and added three assists across 20 contests.

After playing at the international and professional level post-college, Dinunzio served as a volunteer assistant for two seasons.

Penn State’s first campaign under new coach Lisa Bervinchak Love begins on Aug. 25 against Virginia.

