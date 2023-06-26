 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

Penn State field hockey goalie Brie Barraco suiting up for 2023 Senior Nexus Championship

Field Hockey vs Villanova, Barraco (12)

Goalkeeper Brie Barraco (12) makes a save during the field hockey game vs Villanova at the Penn State Field Hockey complex on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Penn State defeated Villanova 8-2.

 Samantha Wilson

The star of Brie Barraco continues to rise.

The goaltender, who will return to Penn State for a fifth season this fall, has been selected for the 2023 Senior Nexus Championship.

The event hosts 144 talented players, and the primary goal of competition is to be selected for the 2023-24 women’s national team.

Barraco may fit that bill following her strong 2022 season. She helped Penn State reach the NCAA semifinals and individually accumulated a 17-4 record while allowing only 1.17 goals per game.

She will now look to take her talents to the national stage.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags