Penn State field hockey goalie Brie Barraco suiting up for 2023 Senior Nexus Championship

The star of Brie Barraco continues to rise.

The goaltender, who will return to Penn State for a fifth season this fall, has been selected for the 2023 Senior Nexus Championship.

All-American Brie Barraco selected for Senior NEXUS Championships! She joins former Lions Bree Bednarski and Amanda Dinunzio!https://t.co/IhWrBjXnEH#weare pic.twitter.com/zhZ0SaoIG2 — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) June 26, 2023

The event hosts 144 talented players, and the primary goal of competition is to be selected for the 2023-24 women’s national team.

Barraco may fit that bill following her strong 2022 season. She helped Penn State reach the NCAA semifinals and individually accumulated a 17-4 record while allowing only 1.17 goals per game.

She will now look to take her talents to the national stage.

