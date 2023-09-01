Penn State field hockey falls to California in overtime

Penn State traveled to the west coast to take on the winless California Golden Bears Friday night.

Following a double overtime battle, the Nittany Lions lost 3-2 to move their record to 1-2.

In the opening quarter, Penn State prevented the Golden Bears from getting near the goal cage, which set the tone for the defense throughout the game.

Holding position for a while, the Nittany Lions were unable to crack down the opposition’s defense, struggling to find any scoring opportunities.

Cal eventually broke through the Nittany Lion defense to score the first goal of the game, however, the lead would not last very long.

When the Golden Bears had a penalty in the Nittany Lions’ defensive circle, they used their passing game to their advantage.

The ball started with defender Kelsey Love in the backfield, who passed to Sophia Mannino, who then found Phia Gladieux at the 25 yardline. Glaideux was one-on-one with the goalie and ripped a reverse shot into the right corner of the cage to tie the game.

Penn State drew its first corner of the game shortly after that but was unable to capitalize.

Cal did not have as many scoring opportunities after that and only had one shot that was close, which was blocked by goalie Brie Barraco.

At the end of the quarter, Cal had more scoring opportunities, with seven shots and three corners, while Penn State had three shots and one corner. The score was still tied 1-1 going into the second quarter.

Cal still struggled to break through the Nittany Lion defense in the second quarter, but not without trying. Penn State’s defense quickly shut down any opportunity the Golden Bears had, while the offense struggled to get the ball into its territory.

At the end of the half, Cal had two shots and three corners while Penn State had added just one shot to its total of four and one corner in the quarter.

The Nittany Lions continued the search for the cage, while Cal intercepted any pass that would have gotten them there.

Cal got stronger as the game went on, but Penn State seemed to do the opposite. The blue and white seemed disconnected, which is not a common characteristic that comes from the team.

While the Nittany Lions struggled offensively, the defense held their own and allowed just one shot from Cal.

In the final quarter of regulation, both teams attempted to end the game without going into overtime.

With six minutes left in the game, California scored, but Gladieux would not allow the lead to last more than a minute of game time.

Gladieux took the ball from the center, dribbled directly into the circle where she took a hard shot into the cage for Penn State’s second goal and once again tying the game.

Penn State’s offensive drive took a turn in the fourth quarter, turning its four shots into eight, but it wasn’t enough as the quarter ended in a tie taking the game to overtime against 0-3 Cal.

The Nittany Lions held position for the beginning of overtime, but the Golden Bears grabbed possession once and earned a corner. After clearing the ball out of the circle, Barraco made an important save and cleared the ball away from danger.

After more back-and-forth play, neither team could connect as the Nittany Lions had another overtime period to try and score.

Cal got the ball and took it into its offensive territory, where the ball was tipped in the circle to give it the goal needed to win the game and sent the Nittany Lions packing with a loss.

The blue and white will remain out west to take on Stanford Sunday.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey players named to NFHCA preseason players to watch Penn State field hockey added some more preseason honors to their cabinet as three players w…