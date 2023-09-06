 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State field hockey falls out of top 10 in NFHCA coaches poll

Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, Gladieux (3)

Forward Sophia Gladieux (3) takes a shot during the Penn State women’s field hockey game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State took a tumble in week one.

After being at No. 5 in the preseason poll, the Nittany Lions are now at No. 11.

This comes after Penn State went 1-1 on the weekend, losing to Cal in double overtime.

The blue and white will have a chance at redemption on Friday and Sunday though, as it takes on Kent State and No. 19 Delaware.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.