Penn State field hockey falls out of top 10 in NFHCA coaches poll

Penn State took a tumble in week one.
After being at No. 5 in the preseason poll, the Nittany Lions are now at No. 11.
#11 😎#WeAre pic.twitter.com/ETZFSfkkcw— Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 5, 2023
This comes after Penn State went 1-1 on the weekend, losing to Cal in double overtime.
The blue and white will have a chance at redemption on Friday and Sunday though, as it takes on Kent State and No. 19 Delaware.
