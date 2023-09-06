Penn State field hockey falls out of top 10 in NFHCA coaches poll

Penn State took a tumble in week one.

After being at No. 5 in the preseason poll, the Nittany Lions are now at No. 11.

This comes after Penn State went 1-1 on the weekend, losing to Cal in double overtime.

The blue and white will have a chance at redemption on Friday and Sunday though, as it takes on Kent State and No. 19 Delaware.

