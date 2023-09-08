Penn State field hockey earns winning record following victory over Kent State

The Happy Valley environment was exactly what Penn state needed Friday to retain winning status.

The Nittany Lions got their winning record back after accomplishing a shutout 5-0 win over Kent State.

Penn State came out and quickly reacted to the Happy Valley crowd.

Less than a minute into the first quarter, captain Carly Gannon broke away, taking the ball into the circle on the left-hand side.

Gannon passed back to senior Sophia Gladieux, who ripped a reverse shot into the right corner of the cage, putting the Nittany Lions on the board.

Kent State was flustered as Penn State held the unit scoreless with zero shots at the end of the quarter. The Golden Flashes did intercept a couple of passes, but couldn’t keep possession for long.

The Nittany Lions got off two shots to open the game, proving the game showed a lot of back-and-forth play in the middle of the field.

Sophia Mannino earned Penn State’s first corner of the game, but Mackenzie Allessie’s shot was unsuccessful.

In the second quarter, Aubrey Semler got into the circle and sent a shot towards the goal, but Kent State prevented another goal.

At the end of the quarter, Penn State had a total of five shots and one corner, holding Kent State to zero shots for the first half.

Heading into the second half, the score was still 1-0, but if Penn State was able to capitalize on its scoring opportunities, it may have been a different scenario.

The halftime speech for the Nittany Lions proved effective in the remaining quarters.

Continuing to dominate in the third quarter, the blue and white racked up 15 shots, while the Golden Flashes looked for their first.

Close to the eight minute mark, Mannino got the ball on the endline, took it into the circle and sent it to Gannon, who was waiting at the stroke line to knock it in for another Penn State goal.

A couple minutes later, Gladieux dribbled the ball into the circle and sent it towards the goal where Allessie was ready this time to push it into the goal.

Penn State kept position throughout the quarter, and earned a corner with less than five minutes left.

Allessie received the ball and dribbled into scoring territory, then hit the ball into a sea of blue for Mannino to find the back of the net, which brought the score to 4-0.

Kent State got its first corner in the final quarter when it earned a corner, but the Nittany Lions’ defense shut it down quickly.

With five minutes left in the game, Penn State kept up the intensity when Allessie scored again to bring the score to 5-0. The Nittany Lions kept it this way through the end of the quarter to give them a shutout win.

Penn State will look to extend its win streak to three against Delaware on Sunday.

