Penn State field hockey drops in latest NFHCA rankings despite 2-0 week

Penn State Field Hockey vs. Delaware, Alma Mater

The team enthusiastically sings the Alma Mater with the crowd after Penn State Field Hockey's game against Delaware at The Penn State Field Hockey Complex, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Blue Hens 4-1.

 Ella Freda

After the second week of action, an updated version of the weekly NFHCA rankings has been released.

Penn State, previously holding the No. 11 spot, dropped to No. 12 in the latest poll.

The drop follows a pair of wins over Kent State and Delaware. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Flashes by a score of 5-0 on Friday and the Blue Hens by a 4-1 margin on Sunday.

Penn State passed St. Joseph's, but was leapfrogged by both Duke and Rutgers, which both picked up ranked wins this week.

