Penn State field hockey drops in latest NFHCA rankings despite 2-0 week

After the second week of action, an updated version of the weekly NFHCA rankings has been released.

Penn State, previously holding the No. 11 spot, dropped to No. 12 in the latest poll.

The drop follows a pair of wins over Kent State and Delaware. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Flashes by a score of 5-0 on Friday and the Blue Hens by a 4-1 margin on Sunday.

Penn State passed St. Joseph's, but was leapfrogged by both Duke and Rutgers, which both picked up ranked wins this week.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE