Penn State field hockey drops 1st game of the year against University of Virginia

Penn State opened its 2023 season on the road against the University of Virginia Friday.

The blue and white ranked No. 5 in the first NFHCA Coaches Poll and faced off against No. 6 Virginia.

Penn State played a tough game, falling short to Virginia by one goal.

The Cavaliers put on the pressure during the first period, attempting to take the lead. However, keeper Brie Barracco stepped up in the first period with two saves on goal, leaving the first period with a score of 0-0.

Two minutes into the second period, Virginia’s senior midfielder Lilly Hengerer came out strong with another shot on goal, shooting high over the net.

Around five minutes in the second quarter, Nittany Lion Drew Taylor went for the goal, but was stopped by the blue and orange keeper.

Shortly after her first attempt, Taylor made another attempt on goal and was blocked.

Penn State’s fifth-year Mackenzie Allessie took a penalty corner, setting up senior forward Sophia Gladieux, but she missed the opportunity to take the lead

Virginia took possession of the ball taking another shot on goal, only to be saved by Barracco.

Everything seemed lined up for the Cavaliers to take the lead, but it was the Nittany Lions that got a lucky break.

Showing off her close-quarter dribbling, freshman Natalie Freeman scored the first goal for both the Nittany Lions and the game.

The second period ended with the blue and orange squandering another opportunity, leaving Penn State up as halftime began.

Following halftime, the Nittany Lions entered the third period hot, winning a penalty corner just 24 seconds into the period.

The Cavalier’s tried to gain some momentum as they won a penalty corner themselves.

Barraco made the initial save, but freshman striker Minnie Pollock served up graduate striker Laura Janssen, leaving it to her to tie the game to one apiece.

Gladieux attempted to gain back the lead by taking another shot that went wide.

The game seemed to get a little out of hand as Virginia’s junior back Emily Field was given a yellow card, giving her a five-minute suspension followed by blue and white’s junior middle Sophia Mannino receiving a green card.

Penn State tried to turn the tide of the game as Freeman took three penalty corners near the end of the quarter but none resulted in the lead.

The final period began and both teams came out ready to fight for the win.

The Cavaliers came out taking two shots on goal, both saved by Barraco. After gaining possession less than a minute later, the orange and blue’s duo, Pollock and Janssen had another assist and goal, taking the lead 2-1.

The blue and white continued to fight, winning another penalty corner taken by Allessie. Gladieux took another shot on goal and was blocked by a defensive save from Virginia’s Boterman.

With less than five minutes in the game, the Cavalier's Mendez-Trendler tried to make another shot that was saved by the lion’s Barraco.

The game came to an end with the Nittany Lions unable to get another goal in, giving the win to the Cavaliers.

Penn State will have a shot at redemption this Sunday against American University.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State field hockey named to preseason watch list Penn State field hockey is preparing for a big season ahead.