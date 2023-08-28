Penn State field hockey announces home promotions for 2023 season

Bring your toys.

Penn State announced the promotional schedule for its eight home games, starting with its home opener on Sept. 8 against Kent State.

Following that, it will host its mental health awareness game against Delaware.

PROMO SCHEDULE 📣Get ready, get set for all our home game promotions this season! We look forward to seeing you at the PSU Field Hockey Complex. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/poIXy4N8iy — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) August 28, 2023

The squad will then spice things up with a toy drive against Rutgers, Sunday Funday against Bucknell and then Puppies at the Pitch versus Syracuse.

The Ohio State matchup on Oct. 6 will serve as alumni weekend and Oct. 20 will be the team’s Pink Game against Northwestern.

To close out its home games, the blue and white will have its Senior Day against Iowa on Oct. 22.

