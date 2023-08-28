 Skip to main content
Penn State field hockey announces home promotions for 2023 season

Penn State women’s field hockey vs. Ohio State, team celebrate

The Penn State women’s field hockey team celebrates a goal during their game against Ohio State at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Buckeyes 2-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Bring your toys.

Penn State announced the promotional schedule for its eight home games, starting with its home opener on Sept. 8 against Kent State.

Following that, it will host its mental health awareness game against Delaware.

The squad will then spice things up with a toy drive against Rutgers, Sunday Funday against Bucknell and then Puppies at the Pitch versus Syracuse.

The Ohio State matchup on Oct. 6 will serve as alumni weekend and Oct. 20 will be the team’s Pink Game against Northwestern.

To close out its home games, the blue and white will have its Senior Day against Iowa on Oct. 22.

