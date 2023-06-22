Penn State field hockey announces full schedule for fall 2023 season

Penn State released its schedule for the upcoming season Thursday morning.

The blue and white kicks off its season on Aug. 25 with four straight road games against Virginia — a 2022 NCAA Tournament squad — American, Cal and Stanford before finally playing a home match.

Lisa Bervinchak Love‘s first home game as head coach comes on Kent State on Sept. 8, and the team follows that up with four more home contests, including matchups with Delaware, Rutgers, Bucknell and Syracuse.

Penn State’s squad then enters the meat of its conference schedule with a matchup against fellow 2022 national semifinalist Maryland in College Park.

The blue and white closes out the regular season with another six games, including three against NCAA Tournament teams — with a road matchup against national runner up Northwestern taking place on Oct. 20.

Penn State finished the 2022 season with a 17-4 record and a 3-0 loss to North Carolina in the Big Dance.

