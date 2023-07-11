Penn State field hockey adds former goalkeeper to coaching staff

After winning the Big Ten Regular Season Championship last season, the blue and white added coaching experience to help it have yet another successful season.

Former Nittany Lion goalkeeper, Ayla Halus-Johnson, has been named assistant coach for Penn State.

The experienced coach has had tenures at Colgate, Indiana, Lock Haven and William & Mary. While a player for the Nittany Lions starting in 2010, she was a two-time second-team All-American, and led Penn State to two conference tournament titles.

With over ten years of coaching experience at the college level, Halus-Johnson can prove beneficial to the blue and white for its upcoming campaign.

