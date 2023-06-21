Penn State field hockey adds defender Julienne van Bekkum from Netherlands

Penn State field hockey bolstered its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday morning.

The program announced the addition of Julienne van Bekkum, a defender hailing from the Netherlands.

Our newest Nittany Lion! We are excited to welcome Julienne van Bekkum to Happy Valley!!! #WeAre 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/vOXoUwSV26 — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) June 21, 2023

Van Bekkum most recently played for HC Eindhoven Ladies 1 and attended medical school at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

The newest Nittany Lion joins the likes of Elena Vos and Anouk Knuvers as recent players to join Penn State from the Netherlands.

