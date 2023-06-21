 Skip to main content
Penn State field hockey adds defender Julienne van Bekkum from Netherlands

Final Score Field Hockey vs MSU

The Penn State Field Hockey team celebrates their win over Michigan State University on Friday, September 23, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans 4-0.  

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State field hockey bolstered its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday morning.

The program announced the addition of Julienne van Bekkum, a defender hailing from the Netherlands.

Van Bekkum most recently played for HC Eindhoven Ladies 1 and attended medical school at Erasmus University Rotterdam.

The newest Nittany Lion joins the likes of Elena Vos and Anouk Knuvers as recent players to join Penn State from the Netherlands.

