On, off the field leaders named for Penn State field hockey

Leadership has been set in place for the Penn State Field Hockey team.

The captains for the upcoming season are Carly Gannon, Mackenzie Allessie and Brie Barraco.

The returning vets will be a great locker room presence for the squad as they have the experience and demeanor under their belt.

Coming off of a 17-4-1 a season ago, the captains have a lot on their plate, but they have what it takes to lead a team.

