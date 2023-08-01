Handing out superlative predictions for 2023-24 Penn State field hockey team

After an outstanding season last year, Penn State is set to continue its success into the next season.

Reaching the NCAA Tournament Semifinals last season, the blue and white have many returning power-players to keep the team rolling. In 2022, the team had four All-America Honors recipients, three of whom will return for the next season.

Having these players back is important for the Nittany Lions, who hope to return to the finals in 2023.

After the retirement of legendary Penn State coach Char Morett-Curtiss, new head coach Lisa Bervinchak Love will step up to lead this experienced team.

All three of the team's All-America Honors recipients are receiving recognition in this prediction of next season’s player superlatives.

MVP: Sophia Gladieux

After last season, there’s no question that Sophia Gladieux would be the top prediction for MVP.

The senior forward had an exceptional season in 2022, which brought the team to new heights. She led Penn State in many categories with 23 goals, 49 points, 7 game-winners and 104 shots, making her a powerhouse on the field.

From this, she has been awarded countless accolades, including Penn State Female Athlete of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year after her 2022 season.

Gladieux has started in every game during her time at Penn State, even putting up team-leading numbers as a rookie.

If she’s able to continue this level of performance next year, she will no doubt be a team leader and worthy of the MVP title.

Offensive Player of the Year: Mackenzie Allessie

For Mackenzie Allessie, the stats speak for themselves. Last season, she put up double-digits for goals and assists, having a team-leading 18 assists, making her a versatile offensive asset. She also put up 42 points on 12 goals.

Allessie also leads the team in shot percentage, at 26.1%.

Allessie started her career at Ohio State where she was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Transferring from the Buckeyes as a junior, Allessie immediately had an offensive impact as she notched 30 points and 12 assists in her first season with the blue and white.

As a member of the U.S. Senior National Team, Allessie brings offensive skill and experience that’s hard to match.

In her two seasons at Penn State, she has continued to deliver results time and time again, and in 2023, is expected to continue being an offensive star.

Defensive Player of the Year: Brie Barraco

While Penn State has many good defensive players in the backfield, goalie Brie Barraco is second to none when it comes to her defensive skill.

Barraco has been with the team since 2018, officially starting in 2019. In her first two seasons, she played every second. She started in every single game at Penn State over her four-year tenure so far.

In this past season, Barraco only allowed 24 goals in 21 games, saving a total of 91 shots.

In 2022, she recorded three straight shutouts. In total, she participated in a total of eight shutouts in the regular and postseason combined.

Selected First Team All-Big Ten and to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team in 2022, Baracco is a player who continues to shine and will no doubt be a defensive force for Penn State in the 2023 season.

Breakout Player: Aubrey Semler

Playing her first game last season, Aubrey Semler is a player that has all of the potential to become a star on the Penn State team.

The sophomore forward played in 10 games last season after redshirting in 2021. In these 10 games, she took eight shots with three shots on goal. She had a hand in Big Ten competition as well, taking two shots against Michigan State and three against Indiana.

Given more playing time and more experience in off-season practice, Semler could show out in the upcoming season.

Her high school career shows this kind of potential. In her time with club teams, she was a part of multiple championships, and was a part of the U19 AAU Junior Olympics team. Semler was also a national Top 50 Class of 2021 player in every high school season.

For her 2023 season, Semler has the possibility of being a surprise player to look out for.

Freshman of the Year: Elise Dewan

With an impressive high school résumé, Elise Dewan could be a great addition for this Penn State team.

She was a varsity starter all four years at Methacton High School, and during her time, accumulated many awards and accolades.

Dewan is a defender, but her stats show how she can be an all-around tough player. While a defender in her high school career, she had 15 goals, 21 assists and 51 points.

This simultaneous offensive and defensive success is rare and could be a huge asset for the future of the Nittany Lions.

