Former Penn State field hockey coach Char Morett-Curtiss launches new initiative

field hockey vs Iowa, coach

The Penn State field hockey head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss encourages the players during the game against Iowa at the Field Hockey Complex on Friday, Sept 15, 2017. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0.

 Aabha Vora

After serving as the head coach of the Penn State field hockey team for the previous 36 seasons, Char Morett-Curtiss will be taking on a different role.

On Thursday the former coach announced that she would be launching a "women's athletic initiative program".

"I knew there was something that I still had in the back of my mind, what I wanted to continue giving back to Penn State," Morett-Curtiss said. "I wanna start a women's athletic initiative program."

Morett-Curtiss said that she talked to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft about launching the program, and that she wants to "harness the power" of Penn State's alumni network to benefit female athletes at the university through mentoring.

