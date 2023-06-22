Enjoying the ride | Penn State men's club lacrosse discusses successes over the years

The Penn State’s men’s club lacrosse team is a group of guys who are enjoying the ride through college and across the turf.

Over 26,000 men play college lacrosse at either the varsity or club level, and within that number are a variety of skill levels, game IQs and strategies.

The demand for leagues, teams, coaches and athletes is continuously expanding, and organizations like the Penn State men’s club lacrosse team give a second life to athletes who played in high school while being able to introduce new athletes to the game.

Penn State University Park is one of many campuses in the nation that have both men’s and women’s varsity NCAA teams, as well as men’s and women’s club teams. The men's club lacrosse team at the main campus has a rich history of success and strong leaders.

The club is led by president and coach Robert Esgro. Alongside Esgro, student Evan Waitte coaches and manages other aspects of the club. The club gives athletes the chance to play on one of the two National Club Lacrosse League rosters that play at University Park and on travel fields.

Founded in 1990, the NCLL is one of the two major lacrosse leagues that allow club teams to play at the college level. With over 100 teams in the league, the NCLL is broken up into regional and divisional conferences. Penn State is represented by University Park and Berks in the Division I and Division II Keystone Leagues, respectively.

The Division II team is coached by Thomas Barkauskas and Nate Cherok, who both play on the Division I team.

The teams practice during the full academic school year and compete during both the fall and spring semesters. With games at the west campus fields and at Panzer Stadium, both squads also travel to other campuses to participate in round robin tournaments.

Athletes and student-coaches run the show during practices, in transit and during competition. Together, they work to create practice schedules, travel plans and game strategies.

Jack Anderson-Jussen said the team does physical training and film scouting when preparing for competition.

According to Anderson-Jussen, a second-year student studying accounting, the players do “a lot of defense and offense work as well as film watching to study [their] opponents' game and find opportunities to capitalize on their weak points.”

The exercises and drills that are executed during practices stem from the student-run coaching staff for both teams, and players and coaches alike feel that having full control of the program greatly benefits all aspects of play.

“I think I get a better appreciation for how the distribution of playing time happens,” Barkauskas, a third-year student studying aerospace engineering said. “I think people on the team know I try to come to practice every day to get better and because of this they are willing to listen to me since I have shown that I put in the time.”

Co-coach Cherok, a fourth-year student studying geography, also finds it fun coaching his teammates.

“I like this because what we expect of the guys we’re doing ourselves next to them during practice and it brings us closer together as a team,” Cherok said.

Players on the Division II team echoed their appreciation for the work that Barkauskas and Cherok put in this past season.

“Everything is positive encouragement, and I think that's a big key to being successful as a team,” Conrad Frisch said. “I wouldn't really call them coaches. They were our captains; they had great leadership, encouragement and it's a great group of guys to be part of.”

Frisch, a third-year student studying broadcast journalism, also appreciated how the “coaches” participated in drills and regular practice play. Being able to teach from the sideline as well as during live play is a skill that separates “good” coaches from “great” coaches.

Harry Dann said it was beneficial having coaches who he can view as both role models and friends.

“I think this is a major benefit for the guys since it allows them to not feel pressured and play while having fun,” Dann, a third-year student studying advertising, said.

While club sports are not always the headline story at Penn State, this club has won six national championships, with the most recent in 2014.

Word of mouth and social media are the team’s main sources of growth, and the guys encourage anyone and everyone to give the club a shot. Players on the team come from all levels of skill and experience. The beauty of the club is that regardless of personal caliber, each athlete is welcomed with open arms.

“Go for it. If you’re on the fence, just send it,” Gavin Emery said. “The guys are super welcoming and we all want to help everyone achieve their goals.”

Emery, a fourth-year student studying communications, played hockey both in high school and at Penn State Berks before transferring to University Park this past fall as part of the 2+2 program.

“I started playing in eighth grade and played club [for] one year. Lacrosse was not always a priority compared to what hockey was,” Emery said.

The former goalie said his time between the iron has translated to his lacrosse goalkeeping,

“I think it definitely helps with the grittiness of the game and playing in offensive-defensive squads,” said Emery. “Being a hockey goalie, I tend to get my body in front of the ball better and have little to no fear of throwing myself in front of a shot.”

Players, like Waitte, had lots of experience and game time under their belts before joining the team.

“During my youth and high school I was very fortunate to play a lot of lacrosse and to play under some really talented coaches/programs,” Waitte said. “I had some opportunities to pursue lacrosse at the Division I level, but ultimately chose to attend Penn State and play club. The thing that made me okay with that decision was I knew that Penn State's club program was well established and successful.”

Like Waitte, Will Andre has plenty of experience with his lacrosse stick. Playing since he was four years old, Andre, a fourth-year student studying food science, has made memories with the sport but has also been sidelined due to injuries.

Last year, Andre suffered an ACL injury, which resulted in him being unable to play with his teammates during the season.

“I tore my ACL the spring season of my sophomore year. Without the support of my teammates I would not have been able to get through surgery and physical therapy,” Andre said.

After receiving the results of an MRI that confirmed a torn ACL, Andre was flooded with texts and calls from the team, supporting him as he began the road to recovery.

An athlete’s worst nightmare is being unable to play, and Andre expressed the frustration, hardships, mental toughness and nail-gun mentality that he had to have following his surgery.

“I was unable to walk and this was hard mentally for me because I love being active. Without the support from the team, I would have struggled to stay motivated in physical therapy,” Andre said.

With lots of credit given to his family, teammates and friends, he explained how the lacrosse team went the extra mile to make his reentry to practice and the sport that he loved as seamless as possible.

“I was able to practice, but with no contact in the fall, and the team was very supportive and accommodating to my injury during practice,” Andre said.

Being his first full lacrosse season since junior year of high school due to the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying complications, he said he was grateful for the sport, team and memories he’s made along the way.

“I have so many great memories with the team, and I am looking forward to the playoffs and next year for my senior season,” Andre said.

Supporting each other on and off of the field, the guys have formed a brotherhood like no other. However, players have also made a difference off of the turf.

Charlie Dye heard about coaching opportunities through Esgro and took the chance to have an impact on the next generation of players.

“After hearing about their program from Rob, I wanted to coach because I enjoy teaching, and I wanted to have an impact on these players as they mature to the high school level,” Dye, a fourth-year studying biology, said.

The average age for boys to specialize in lacrosse is around 16.5 years old. Specialization is defined as the age at which an athlete focuses solely on one sport. Because of the young age and high school scouting happening earlier and earlier, players have more mentors and coaches, and these figures have the largest impact on a player’s development.

“I’ve had a lot of mentors that worked with me over the years, and I’ve really appreciated their help in growing my game,” Dye said. “It felt time for me to start giving back to the lax community.”

Dye finds joy in the players and their attitudes toward the game as well as his own style of play. Because of this, he finds it very fulfilling, and this rolls over into his time on campus and with his teammates.

“I live in the moment and try to avoid distractions like my phone or the future. I know that when I’m in the right place and I’m meaningfully involved in my commitments, the best outcome will result from my work ethic,” Dye said.

At the end of the regular season, Esgro shared his final bundles of love and encouragement with the team.

“Leadership is something that’s earned, not given,” Esgro said in his final speech to the team. “Our program has a unique leadership structure in that it doesn’t have a full time coach. Instead, by popular democracy, the team chooses its leaders.”

Jett Kelly backed Esgro’s statement about inclusion and feeling like a family on the team.

“Everyone wants the best for you and you become more like family,” Kelly, a third-year student studying agribusiness management) said. “Come try out and work hard, have fun and be yourself.”

“Just do it,” Waitte said.

“If you love lacrosse, why wouldn’t you?” Alex Nicastro, a fourth-year student studying communications, said.

“Definitely do it. Can’t hurt to try, and it’s a blast,” Jack Jeskulski, a third-year student studying supply chain management, said.

The consensus: String your head, tape your stick and hit the turf.

