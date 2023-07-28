Eight club sports to try at Penn State

With the fall semester just ahead, many students will look for new hobbies to fill their time.

Along with its 31 varsity sports, Penn State currently offers 47 club sports teams that are available to students in Happy Valley — leaving room for many students to explore their passions.

While some are recognizable sports like basketball and baseball, the list of student-run recreations is made up of many that the university doesn't offer such as archery, pickleball and taekwondo.

Such a multitude of clubs and descriptions can be time-consuming, so here are some of the club sports at Penn State that you can look into joining with little or no experience.

Cycling

Many people are used to riding a bicycle, so cycling can be a good way to get exercise and ride casually if you’re not interested in cycling competitively.

The Penn State Cycling Club pertains to students of all levels and interests in cycling, so a casual cyclist can enjoy the riding trails and be easily involved. If interested in competitive cycling, the team attends cycling races and more difficult paths for members with mountain bikes.

Although not everyone has a bike for it, cycling is a fun way to get into a sport while getting around outside.

Climbing

Penn State’s Climbing Club is another sport that’s easily accessible for new members.

It’s based around the aspects of climbing, which includes learning techniques and improving skills, and it’s an engaging group with trips to climbing facilities and competitions.

It’s another sport that’s easy for anyone to join, as it’s meant for recreational climbers and doesn’t require equipment to get started.

Dressage

Dressage, known as "horse-dancing" to some, is another unique club offered through Penn State.

It’s a style of horse riding without jumping, defined as the art of riding and training a horse to develop obedience.

The Penn State team welcomes many first-time riders and hosts social gatherings and fundraisers often to get the group of students together. The gatherings, such as picnics or movie nights, seem like a good way for team bonding between practice along with community benefits the team contributes to.

All riders train and ride together with a coach to practice the skill and prepare for competitions against seven other schools across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

While the team competes among squads, the individuals also get ranked and can win placing, making it a good way to compete in a fun realm.

Dodgeball

Although it’s much different than horse-dancing, dodgeball is a fun way to compete and connect with other students.

The team is casual and has competitive opportunities, but is “very laid-back” and prioritizes fun activities.

There are several levels for members to consider once they join — local and national competition, travel teams or practices for fun are all on the table for new dodgeball members.

The national tournaments are at big meets against other schools, and can bring out the intercollegiate competition as well. Similarly to other club sports, the group makes trips to larger dodgeball facilities, attends tournaments and participates in Penn State THON together.

Along with those opportunities, there aren’t many sports with less equipment required to join than dodgeball, so it’s a simple way to get interactive and have fun.

ESports

Club ESports is another Penn State organization that offers a casual way to socialize while playing video games competitively.

ESports is a good way to be social and involved with a team while not needing extra equipment, as the types of games aren’t specific and meetings are held close to campus.

The squad plays games competitively among each other and through tournaments that it hosts to encourage interactive and interesting gaming. The group has also streamed their play online along with hosting other gatherings for members.

It’s another club sport that allows students to casually hang out and socialize, so if ESports sounds enticing, then it’s a sign to look into joining.

Ultimate Frisbee

Ultimate Frisbee isn't difficult to learn and is easy to watch. It involves two teams throwing a frisbee back and forth to their teammates to score.

Crisis, the Penn State Women's Club Ultimate Frisbee team, is another squad that heavily competes but is very open to beginners of the sport. Coaches or captains show the rules to new players and make the transition easier, but there’s plenty of opportunity to compete.

The women’s team participates in their tournaments as groups and travels together, too.

During the fall, the team competes in three tournaments — traveling to two and hosting one at Penn State. The spring has more competition tournaments, as there are five tournaments before a potential national showcase.

Joining team Crisis seems like a good way to compete and learn a new sport, or continue playing frisbee with experience.

Pickleball

Pickleball has really grown in popularity lately, and its club team allows Penn State students to play in an organized setting.

Pickleball isn’t a difficult game to understand — it combines tennis, badminton and pingpong into one game, so it’s simple for most beginners to get.

The game is played on a badminton court with a tennis net, with a paddle and small ball. The team’s are made up of groups of one or two per side, and it’s played both outdoors and indoors, so it makes practice enjoyable.

Although it’s a simple game it can get fast-paced and back-and-forth with practice, so the tournaments are fun ways to compete and bond with the team as well.

The Penn State Club Pickleball team attends open tournaments, matches and events like “glow-in-the-dark pickleball” for socializing and competing between groups, so it’s a fun time for anyone willing to join.

Swimming

Swimming is another club sport that can be done both casually or competitively, but it’s a great way to exercise and get in the water often.

If you enjoy swimming, the club sport team has many opportunities to practice and compete — from national or regional tournaments, to swimming for a personal best.

During its season, there are five practices per week led with varying levels of swimming for everyone. There are annually several chances to compete or attend travel meets, but its emphasis is being as laid back and social as wanted.

Club Swimming is open to lots of new members, so it’s another option to look into trying if it seems enticing.

