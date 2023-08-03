Which 2nd-year female athletes will break out?

With summer coming to a close, many teams are preparing for their upcoming seasons.

As there are so many players on the team, the newcomers may not have gotten a chance to shine in their first year, but their second year may put them in a better position to succeed.

Here’s the list of players who will serve as the ignition to light their teams’ fires and start off burning hot in their respective campaigns.

Gillian Grimes and Alexa Markley, volleyball

Penn State’s volleyball won the jackpot with these two star-studded players.

Gillian Grimes’ work may go unnoticed by the fans in the defensive specialist spot but appreciated by the team as she recorded 237 digs and 29 aces, playing in every game of the last season.

Grimes also contributed on the offensive side of things with 30 assists, but behind Maddy Bilinovic it may be difficult to fully break out.

Same goes with Alexa Markley, who’s listed as an outside hitter and right-side setter. In her first year, Markley killed it, accumulating 161 points for her squad.

Both Grimes and Markley will see plenty of time as coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley likes to use all the weapons available in her armory.

If their first year indicates anything, it’s that both players are on track to break out in their second year.

When Bilinovic and Zoe Weatherington graduate, Grimes and Markley will have free-range to potentially be better than their predecessors, but that won’t be until their third year.

Shay Ciezki, basketball

If you’ve been able to catch any glimpse of Shay Ciezki, you would know this was a no-brainer to be on the list.

The 5-foot-7 guard channeled her inner Stephen Curry, raining down 64 threes, Not only does she drill threes, but she’s consistent with them, ranking third in program history with a 41.6% three-point field goal percentage.

She didn't stop there by helping her unit out as she also cooked up a three-course meal, serving 74 assists, leaping for 70 rebounds, and saving room for desserts with 36 steals.

Ciezki already broke out in her first year, but if she can work on her free throw game, she will be an elite weapon aiding Makenna Marisa.

Emma Kelly, lacrosse

With most of the first-years seeing none to minimal action, Emma Kelly was the exception to seeing the most playing time of the bunch.

She didn’t waste what coach Missy Doherty offered to her, slamming home 16 goals with two assists.

She did only start one game, so if Doherty starts Kelly in more games, there’s a good chance that will result in more of a breakout.

Despite playing well in the regular season, the blue and white got eliminated in the first round of both the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament, possibly resulting in pushing Doherty’s hand at trying new looks with the team.

Tessa Janecke, ice hockey

Looking at Tessa Janecke’s profile, you’ll see a list of awards the Orangeville, Illinois, native endured, and when seeing her performance, it makes sense.

In her first year, Janecke was skating like it was her fourth with a blistering 22 goals and 25 assists.

Coach Jeff Kampersal likes what he sees from her as well, starting her in every match of the previous campaign.

The 5-foot-8 athlete was already the second-highest scorer for the Nittany Lions with Kiara Zanon being the leader.

Everything indicates that Janecke will not only break out in her second year but the following years till she graduates, being a valuable piece to Zanon’s chess game.

Jenna Nelson and Paige Maynard, softball

With how coach Clarisa Crowell runs things with her team, it’s quite hard knowing which players will break out or serve in the background.

Despite this, Jenna Nelson served mostly as a pinch runner in her first year with six runs. Since the unit needs as many hitters as it can get in the 2024 season, there's no reason to not try Nelson up at bat.

Paige Maynard may not have a breakout year because Crowell signed third-year Mady Volpe to the squad, but the blue and white still needs a second-string pitcher.

When the squad had Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter in the last year, both served as crucial players and would throw off the opponent when Crowell would switch one out for the other.

Since Volpe can’t be the sole thrower for the whole season — her arm would fall off at that point — Maynard is the next woman to step up inside the circle and potentially be a superb 5-foot-11 pitcher.

Amelia White, soccer

If anyone’s ever seen any soccer games, they know how explosive Amelia White is as a player.

Despite her elusive style of play and electric speed, she only squandered up two goals and five assists.

Now that Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking are both gone from the Nittany Lions, it sets White up in a magnificent spot to take advantage and let the goals fly in.

White will easily beat the number of games she started in her first year, which was nine, due to the lack of forwards the blue and white have.

That being said, the unit is stacked in the midfield position, lining up with Cori Dyke, Kate Wiesner and new transfer Rowan Lapi to set the ball up to White.

Up top, White will be playing with Payton Linnehan and Rebecca Cooke. With all these assets around her, White will cook up top and have one of the better breakout seasons on this list.

