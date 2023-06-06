Thirteen student-athletes to represent Penn State track & field at NCAA outdoor championships

Penn State will be well-represented in Austin, Texas, this week.

A total of 13 Nittany Lions will compete in the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships from June 7-10.

Lucky 1️⃣3️⃣!Thirteen Nittany Lions are headed to the @ncaatrackfield championships this week! Good luck! 🦁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/O9mntBriUM — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 6, 2023

Among the student-athletes representing the university are runners and throwers on both the men’s and women’s teams.

Graduate student Tyler Merkley qualified in the hammer throw, and senior Luke Knipe earned a spot with his pole vault performance. Knipe secured his first appearance in the championships while Merkley grabbed his third straight.

On the next day of the 2023 NCAA East Region Preliminaries, senior Mallory Kauffman punched her second straight ticket to the championships with a 17.18-meter throw in the shot put.

On the third day of qualifying, seven male Nittany Lions earned their spots. Senior Evan Dorenkamp picked up a 1500-meter spot, while freshman Handal Roban and sophomore Olivier Desmeules both qualified for the 800.

Rounding out day three was the 4x400 squad, consisting of freshman Austin Gallant, senior Savion Hebron, graduate student Callum Dodds and sophomore James Onwuka. The foursome earned an at-large bid with a time of 3:07.86.

Penn State’s final three qualifiers came from the women’s side.

On the final day of East Region Preliminaries, freshman Hayley Kitching and school record holder Rachel Gearing each earned at spot at the outdoor championships in the 800. Junior Faith DeMars rounded out the group of 13 with her 5K performance.

Coach John Gondak sent five female and five male Nittany Lions to the championships in Eugene, Oregon, last year.

