Seven notable 1st-year female athletes to follow during 2023-24 season

With the summer bringing sports to a halt, it’s time for the coaching staff to try new things in the offseason.

Now is a perfect time to fit the incoming freshman into the lineup, especially if there are gaps in the team after the departure of its stars.

Let’s look at some incoming freshmen that could shine in their first year at Happy Valley.

Natalie Freeman, field hockey

A team could always use a little more firepower, and that’s what new coach Lisa Bervinchak-Love did with the addition of Natalie Freeman.

Her predecessor, coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss' unit was impressive all season long, thriving particularly with its offense, scoring an average of almost three goals per game.

Bervinchak-Love must love her attacking players as Freeman is another weapon up front, ranking top 50 players in her class.

Freeman will benefit massively in an offensive team, hoping to see an unlimited amount of looks at goal in her first year.

Frankee Flesher, soccer

As mentioned before with a team losing its stars, coach Erica Dambach lost two in the draft this season in the names of Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking.

However, Dambach knew she had to fill the holes in her offense, which she did with the signing of Frankee Flesher.

Flesher’s pace and passing will work nicely with Payton Linnehan and Amelia White.

Also, with a 15-5-3 record from last year, Dambach’s team thrives, making this a perfect landing for Flesher to flesh out in the upcoming season.

Karis Willow, volleyball

In Schumacher-Cawley’s lineup, depth at the outside hitter position is crucial.

Schumacher-Cawley already has Angelina Starck and Alexa Markely, but now she has another name in Karis Willow.

Despite potentially being third in this lineup in the position, Willow still may see an opportunity to break out due to her 1,377 kills during her high school career, posting 400 kills last year.

It also seems that Shumacher-Cawley uses all of her outside hitters, as in the 2023 season, third-string Markley was still an ingredient to the blue and white’s recipe, clocking in at 161 kills.

Willow can still cook being the third string, but if she can fire up a similar stat line from high school, she can work her way up in no time.

Michela Barbanente and Bridget Nemeth, softball

It warrants highlighting both these players as coach Clarisa Crowell will be losing a number of star athletes, needing as many players as she can to patch the holes.

Michela Barbanente will do just that as a hitter, having an electrifying sophomore season with a batting average of .547.

In Crowell’s scheme, Barbanente could be a star if played properly, as Emily Maddock had her breakout year after being moved up in the batting lineup.

As for Bridget Nemeth, Crowell will be scouring for new pitchers as both her stars, Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter, will be leaving.

What remains are players Lydia Spalding, who barely took the field in her second year, and Paige Maynard, who played in only seven games.

Needing a pitcher, it's anyone’s game as to who will start, making Nemeth a worthy name to take the starting position.

Ryan St. Pierre and Minka Martinez, lacrosse

To wrap things up, the blue and white got off to a pretty good season, but couldn’t add to its success in the tournaments.

Since it amassed many new faces, it was hard to choose out of the bunch, resulting in two picks that can benefit the team going forward.

With the recruitment of Ryan St. Pierre, she will be able to play anywhere on the pitch as she has been put under every circumstance.

As for Minka Martinez, her intelligence and skill set upfront will hopefully be a turn around for the Nittany Lion’s offense, ranking second to last with 15.67 points per game.

