Season Recap | Penn State men’s, women’s golf in 2022-23

A late-season surge set the tone in Penn State’s latest season, leading to outstanding finishes for each of its teams.

The 2022-23 campaign saw each team finish strong in their National Golf Invitationals (NGI) — Men’s finished only one stroke behind first to tie for second while the women’s group won first at the event.

Following success in the prior year, many of the same golfers returned for the blue and white and improved their play more so this campaign.

With another year of golf concluded now, here’s how each blue and white squad managed through the 2022-23 season.

Men’s Golf

In coach Greg Nye’s final season of coaching, the unit was headlined by golfers with top-notch experience despite losing five golfers from 2021-22.

After the Nittany Lions sent two golfers to the NCAA Regionals in 2022 — the first time sending individuals since 2011 — Nye’s 31st season with the blue and white saw key student-athletes step up once again.

After going 2-1 in match play to begin February, the group was consistent through several tournaments. The squad finished top five in eight of the ten contests before the Big Ten Championship Tournament.

Although the group played well enough to move from 11th to seventh during the final day of the tournament, it officially landed at 11th in the Big Ten Championship tournament canceled on day three for rain.

Both sophomore Jake Griffin and senior Patrick Sheehan were selected as All-Northeast Region golfers by the GCAA after performing well throughout the year.

Griffin improved on a notable freshman season and captured the first all-region selection of his career after finishing second on the Nittany Lions with a 71.96 stroke average — just behind Sheehan’s 71.70 average for the team’s lead.

After a stellar 2021-22 season, in which he was also named all-region and finished with a career-high 70.94 stroke average, Sheehan showed why he’s still one of the team’s elite golfers in his recent campaign.

On a unit that brought in freshmen Billy Pabst Jr. and Jack Zubkus, the play experience from its veterans led to a strong finish in May.

After coming out of Day 2 tied sixth in the NGI, standout performances from senior Jimmy Meyers and junior James Allen allowed Penn State to finish tied second. Meyers tied second at the event, while Allen tied 13th to contribute to the group comeback.

Meyers finished his fourth season in blue and white with a 73.72 stroke average in 18 rounds, managing to step up his play once again.

Sheehan finished the NGI tied for 27th with Pabst Jr., as both finished at 2-over in Penn State’s tournament finish.

Pabst Jr.’s first season concluded with a 73.86 stroke average, and the only other freshman Zubkus finished at 73.70, as the pair of first-year students showed promise through the season.

After finishing the campaign strong, the team’s play can still be improved upon. It’s especially promising that the Nittany Lions should return much of its 2022-23 squad for another run.

Women’s Golf

Penn State’s women’s group was another highlight of the season.

Even before finishing first out of the 10 teams at the NGI, coach Denise St. Pierre’s squad found consistency and managed success off of it.

In St. Pierre’s 31st year with Penn State, the unit finished top-five in five tournaments before going on an important run late in the season.

Finishing tied 12th in the Big Ten Championship Tournament wasn’t ideal, as the group ended with a final round 27-over before the 2022-23 NGI, although its play in the NGI led to an 11-shot lead on second place.

Most of the team’s production came from experienced golfers, as it only saw three rounds of play from new golfers in 2022-23 — all coming from freshman Myranda Quinton.

The team was led heavily by upperclassmen as senior Mathilde Delavallade and fifth-year senior Sarah Willis both managed to lead the group’s stat sheet, with help from other student athletes.

Delavallade finished the year with a 72.60 stroke average in what became a career year for her.

The France native was invited to the NCAA’s Regional showcase, tying 43rd out of the 66 golfers in attendance. Her showing at the event was promising after leading a 16-hole stretch on par and showed her growth since the season’s start.

Willis’ fifth season of collegiate golf concluded with a 73.14 stroke average, good for second on the team while also tying for ninth in the NGI.

Among the leaders, other golfers stood out for the blue and white such as senior Isha Dhurva and fifth-year senior Taylor Waller, along with sophomores Michelle Cox and Drew Nienhaus who contributed for the entirety of the season.

Cox managed to finish second in the final round of the NGI, capping off her second season with the program in the last tournament of 2022-23.

With 11 golfers on the roster currently, all contributions toward the first place NGI finish showed the total talent of the group before another offseason under St. Pierre.

After another year of talented golfing in Happy Valley, there will be increased expectations to finish well and so what’s done in the time off for both teams will be crucial.

