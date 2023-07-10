Recap | Penn State men’s track and field finishes stellar season

With Penn State’s season coming to an end in Austin, Texas, earlier this month, it’s time to look in the rearview mirror to reflect on the Nittany Lions’ 2023 Spring Campaign.

Penn State opened up its season with a dominant performance at the Penn Springtime Invitational in Philadelphia on March 18. The Nittany Lions had 11 top-five finishes to kick off its first competition of the outdoor season.

In the field events, Kevin Bartosh and Colin Burkhart took second and third place respectively in the javelin throw, freshman Timothy Watson finished fifth in the high jump and Lucciano Pizarro won the shot put with teammates Duane Knisely and Dylan Lambrecht also finishing in the top five.

Tyler Merkley also continued his dominance from last season as he won the hammer throw for the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white would have to split its squad in two in order to compete in the conflicting Raleigh Relays and Miami Invitational.

While some members of the team traveled to the Raleigh Relays on March 24, most of the Nittany Lions would make the trip to Florida for the Miami Invitational on March 25. For the men’s high jump, Penn Staters Timothy Watson and Isaac Osifo finished first and second respectively.

In the men’s 1500 meter run, Evan Dorencamp won the day for the Nittany Lions with three teammates finishing behind him: Jonah Powell, Christopher DeSousa and Josh Lewis, taking the first four places in the competition.

Callum Dodds took third in the 400m and Pizarro finished second in the shot put. Teammate Dylan Lambrecht came right behind him with a personal record of 17.45m, good enough for third place.

In total, Penn State had 19 finishes within the top five in what turned out to be a very successful weekend for the blue and white.

The next competition for the Nittany Lions was also in Florida as the Florida Gators played host for the Florida Relays from March 31 to April 1. In the two-day event, Penn State had several new faces make their collegiate debuts and five Nittany Lions posted top-10 performances on the university’s all-time performances for their respective event.

The two Nittany Lions who rewrote the record books on the men’s side included Evan Dorenkamp with his 3:40.30 1500-meter run that was sixth all-time and James Onwuka’s 46.91 400-meter dash tied for 10th all-time.

In the 800m, Darius Smallwood, Dodds and Handal Roban finished in the top five for the blue and white.

Inclimate weather prevented the Nittany Lions from competing in North Carolina at the Duke Invitational on April 7, but the rest of the blue and white were able to compete in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Lloyd Willis Invitational.

LSU’s invitational proved to be another string of record-setting performances for many Nittany Lions. Roban and Burkhart both etched their names into the school’s top-10 list all-time, with Burkhart doing it twice.

On the weekend of April 15-16, Penn State traveled to participate in the Bison Outdoor Classic where the squad continued its run of success.

Josh Lewis in the steeplechase, Jonah Powell in the 1500m and Austin Gallant in the 400m had top five finishes.

Penn State’s Dorenkamp once again shined with a first place finish in the 800m, and teammate Yukichi Ishii finished second.

In the Virginia Challenge and Penn Relays on the last two weekends of April, Penn Staters continue to climb the national ranks ahead of the postseason. These events were highlighted by Tyler Merkley’s hammer throw performance that broke his own school record.

The men’s 4x800-meter relay team finished as runners-up but posted the third-best time in school history.

Penn State finished the season back home in State College for the Jim Thorpe Invitational.

Gallant’s personal record 47.03 won the 400m with Savion Hebron finishing second behind his squadmate.

Carter Fitzgerald won the 800m, and James Kisker’s personal record of 1:54:59 earned second place.

Luke Knipe and Tristan McGarrah made the last 1-2 finish pair for the men’s team as they stole the pole vaulting competition.

At the Big Ten Championships, Tyler Merkley’s school-record hammer throw earned him a second-place finish for the second-straight year. Handal Roban earned All-Regional honors for his season performance.

Penn State would have 9 athletes qualify for nationals in Austin, Texas. Those 9 Nittany Lions included the 4x400 men’s relay team, which consisted of Gallant, Hebron, Dodds, and Onwuka. The rest of the team’s participants were: Desmeules, Roban, Dorenkamp, Knipe and Merkley.

At the NCAA Championships, four Penn Staters earned All-American honors: Dorenkamp with an eighth place finish in the men’s 1500, Roban in the men’s 800, Merkley in the men’s hammer throw and Knipe in men’s pole vaulting.

As a team, the men’s team finished 27th nationally.

The Nittany Lions excelled as they managed to break records in nearly every competition and will look to build on their impressive outdoor campaign next year.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+5 Paying it forward | Penn State coaches contribute to growth of women’s sports It goes without saying that athletics are a big deal at Penn State. The university has a sto…