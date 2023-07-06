 Skip to main content
Penn State's Rachel Gearing breaks program record during US Track and Field Championships

Penn State National Open Day 1, Gearing Jumps Into the Pit

Penn State's Rachel Gearing jumps into the pit during the Triple Jump Event. Gearing would go on to place 2nd with a distance of 12.26 m. Friday, January 31st, 2020 at the Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.

 James Riccardo

It seems like Rachel Gearing's only competition is herself.

The Penn State distance runner broke her own school record in the 800-meter run on Thursday during the US Track and Field Championships with a time of 2:01.24.

Gearing set her previous record of 2:02.44 in May, and is now approaching the illustrious sub-2-minute milestone in the event.

With her record-setting run, the graduate student advanced to the semifinal round in Eugene, Oregon, which will be held at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday.

