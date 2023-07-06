Penn State's Rachel Gearing breaks program record during US Track and Field Championships

It seems like Rachel Gearing's only competition is herself.

The Penn State distance runner broke her own school record in the 800-meter run on Thursday during the US Track and Field Championships with a time of 2:01.24.

Rachel DESTROYS her own 800 meter school record at USA’s 🫡🫡🫡She goes 2️⃣:0️⃣1️⃣.2️⃣4️⃣, breaking her previous record by over a second to secure a spot in tomorrow’s semifinal round at 10:59 p.m. ET#WeAre | #PSUTF pic.twitter.com/WXPHWkRYCW — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) July 6, 2023

Gearing set her previous record of 2:02.44 in May, and is now approaching the illustrious sub-2-minute milestone in the event.

With her record-setting run, the graduate student advanced to the semifinal round in Eugene, Oregon, which will be held at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday.

