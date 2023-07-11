 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State women's gymnastics adds former Denver star Lynzee Brown to coaching staff

Penn State women's gymnastics vs. Maryland, Cassidy Rushlow cheers for Elina Vihrova

Cassidy Rushlow cheers on teammate Elina Vihrova during her floor performance at the women's gymnastics meet against Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 in Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Vihrova scored a 9.900 for her performance, and Penn State defeated Maryland 196.400-195.425. Rushlow scored a 9.875 for her own performance.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Lynzee Brown, former Denver gymnast, has been added to Penn State's staff as an assistant coach.

In her career at Denver, Brown was a co-national champion and 10 time WCGA Postseason All-American.

Her 2022 campaign was cut short due to an Achilles tear, which led to her receiving the 2023 Honda Inspirational Comeback Award.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags