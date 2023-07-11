Penn State women's gymnastics adds former Denver star Lynzee Brown to coaching staff

Lynzee Brown, former Denver gymnast, has been added to Penn State's staff as an assistant coach.

In her career at Denver, Brown was a co-national champion and 10 time WCGA Postseason All-American.

Her 2022 campaign was cut short due to an Achilles tear, which led to her receiving the 2023 Honda Inspirational Comeback Award.

