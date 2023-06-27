Penn State women's golf announces new head coaching hire

For the first time in 32 years, Penn State will be led by a new head coach.

On Tuesday, the program announced the hiring of its newest coach, Kristen Simpson, who brings a history of success.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Patrick Kraft, named Kristen Simpson as the head coach of the Penn State Women's Golf team on Tuesday.#WeAre #PSUWGOLFRead ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/S9V8yRBvex — Penn State Women’s Golf (@PennStateWGolf) June 27, 2023

Simpson played for Virginia in college, including two seasons as a team captain. Following two years playing professionally in the LPGA, she coached at Old Dominion, Maryland, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Her time coaching in both the East Coast and the Big Ten gives her experience that will benefit her in this role.

"During our national search for our women's golf coach, Kristen rose to the top of the list with her extensive coaching and recruiting success in the Big Ten and ACC, as well as her playing career as a two-time captain at the University of Virginia." Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said regarding the hire, according to a Penn State Athletics release.

Simpson also expressed her excitement to begin in her new role.

"I look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation Coach St. Pierre built," Simpson said. "I know there are some great young women in the program with outstanding accomplishments and I am eager to start working with them and help them continue to improve and build the Penn State women's golf legacy."

