Penn State track and field earns 6 All-American honors at NCAA Championships

Penn State raked in some awards after several strong performances at the NCAA Championships this past week.

In the 1500 meter race, Evan Dorenkamp clocked a 3:44.2 to earn himself eighth place and All-American status.

Rachel Gearing lived up to Penn State's "800U" nickname, earning herself second-team All-American status with a third-place finish in her heat and a time of 2:03.51.

On the men's side of the event, freshman Handal Roban ran a 1:45.95, earning him first-team status. The mark was also the fourth-fastest time in school history.

From the field events, Mallory Kauffman threw 18 meters in the women's shot put, placing sixth nationally to earn first-team All-American honors and breaking her own school record in the process.

In the men's hammer throw, Tyler Merkley threw 237-6 to claim first-team honors for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, pole vaulter Luke Knipe was named to the second team with a 17-4.5 mark which was good for 15th in the country.

After four days of competition, the men's team finished 27th in the nation, while the women's squad was tied for 52nd.

