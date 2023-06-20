 Skip to main content
Penn State track and field claims pair of Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors

2019 Cross Country National Open, Coach Talking to Team

Head coach John Gondak speaks to the Penn State men's cross country team after the race on the Penn State Golf Course Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

 James Riccardo

A pair of Penn State athletes were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday for their breakout freshman campaigns.

On the men's side, Handal Roban earned Freshman of the Year honors following his third-place finish in the 800 meters at the NCAA Championships this spring.

Another 800-meter runner, Hayley Kitching, claimed the award on the women's side. She qualified for the NCAA Championships in the event and claimed the third-fastest time in the conference.

Both athletes also won Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors for the winter track season.

