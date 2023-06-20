Penn State track and field claims pair of Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors

A pair of Penn State athletes were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday for their breakout freshman campaigns.

On the men's side, Handal Roban earned Freshman of the Year honors following his third-place finish in the 800 meters at the NCAA Championships this spring.

𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐌𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫Once. Again.@imhandalroban sweeps the conference’s 2023 track & field freshman of the year honors after taking home the award following the indoor AND outdoor seasons‼️#WeAre | #PSUTF pic.twitter.com/9FakiTaY6a — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) June 20, 2023

Another 800-meter runner, Hayley Kitching, claimed the award on the women's side. She qualified for the NCAA Championships in the event and claimed the third-fastest time in the conference.

𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧’𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫Break out the 🧹 Kitching claims her second freshman of the year award in 2023, becoming the first Nittany Lion woman to sweep the conference’s newcomer honor after BOTH indoor and outdoor seasons😤#WeAre | #PSUTF pic.twitter.com/CgvCoJ5QiA — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) June 20, 2023

Both athletes also won Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors for the winter track season.

