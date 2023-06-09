 Skip to main content
Penn State men’s golf names former star, assistant Mark Leon as new head coach

PSU Pep Rally Jan. 1 - Patrick Kraft smirk

Penn State vice president of intercollegiate athletics Pat Kraft during Penn State Alumni Association’s pep rally prior to Penn State footballs match up vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl. The pep rally was held outside the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday Jan. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, Ca.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State found its replacement for longtime coach Greg Nye on Friday morning.

Mark Leon, a former Nittany Lion golfer and assistant, was named the team’s next head coach. Leon spent the last two seasons as the head man at Florida Atlantic.

Leon is one of the most decorated players in Penn State history, earning the highest individual NCAA Finals placement in program history in 2004 when he tied for sixth.

The new Nittany Lion coach was a GCAA All-American and All-Region honoree and a three time all-conference member in his four seasons from 2001-05.

After spending four years on the Canadian Tour, Leon began coaching. He spent time as an assistant at Florida for four years and in Happy Valley from 2011-17.

“Mark's love of Penn State and Happy Valley runs deep as he was not only one of the most successful players in program history, but also as a top-notch assistant coach,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft said. “He knows what it takes to develop a program that can contend for Big Ten and NCAA Championships.”

