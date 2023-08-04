Penn State fencing hires Adam Kaszubowski as interim head coach, Matteo Zennaro as associate head coach

Penn State is reshaping its coaching staff after Wes Glon's retirement.
The program announced Adam Kazsubowski will serve as its interim head coach for the 2023-24 season. It also added Matteo Zennaro as associate head coach on Friday.
Glon retired in April after nine seasons as head coach. In 2022, the coach was accused of physical, verbal and psychological abuse in a lawsuit filed by a former Penn State fencer.
Kazsubowski steps in after four total seasons working with the Nittany Lions, including serving as associate head coach last season.
Zennaro joins the program after a successful tenure as an assistant at Harvard, where he helped the Crimson finish in the top five at the NCAA Championships three times.
