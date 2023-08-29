Penn State cross country receives preseason ranking

The results have just been released for the preseason poll for collegiate cross country.

The Nittany Lions look to hit the ground running as their season is just around the corner.

The votes are in‼️Our women’s squad comes in at #️⃣4️⃣ in the Mid-Atlantic Region, with the men’s group slotting in at #️⃣6️⃣ in the preseason pollThe season’s almost here, folks!!!#WeAre | #PSUXC pic.twitter.com/Q0cWTniSk1 — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) August 29, 2023

The preseason polls have the blue and white slotted at No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the women's squad while the men's unit comes in at No. 6.

With the season approaching, the Nittany Lions will look to get off to a fast start, showcasing why they deserve the preseason hype.

