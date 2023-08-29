 Skip to main content
Penn State cross country receives preseason ranking

Penn State women's cross country team begins heat at B1G Cross Country Championships

Members of Penn State's women's cross country team begin their heat at the B1G Cross Country Championships, held in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The women finished 10th of 14 total scoring teams.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The results have just been released for the preseason poll for collegiate cross country.

The Nittany Lions look to hit the ground running as their season is just around the corner.

The preseason polls have the blue and white slotted at No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic Region for the women's squad while the men's unit comes in at No. 6.

With the season approaching, the Nittany Lions will look to get off to a fast start, showcasing why they deserve the preseason hype.

