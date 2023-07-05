Penn State cross country announces 2023 season schedule

Penn State released its schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday, featuring four meets.

🚨SCHEDULE DROP🚨Our 2023 Cross Country schedule is HERE!!We’re looking forward to an exciting fall campaign this year‼️#WeAre | #PSUXC pic.twitter.com/YeML2ehKwt — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) July 5, 2023

The Nittany Lions first competition of the year will come in the form of a dual meet against Lock Haven at the Dolan Duals on Sept. 1.

A week later, Penn State will host the Spiked Shoe Invitational in State College for the team's only home meet of the season.

The team will then compete at the Lehigh Paul Short Invitational on Sept. 29 before closing out the regular season at the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational on Oct. 13.

The Big Ten Championships will take place on Oct. 27, also hosted by Wisconsin, and the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship will occur on Nov. 10 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

