Penn State cross country announces 2023 season schedule

Penn State men's cross country runner Alex Tomasko finishes B1G Cross Country Championships race

Penn State cross country runner Alex Tomasko crosses the finish line at the B1G Cross Country Championships on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Tomasko finished 40th of 107 runners with a time of 25:53.9 for 5.2 miles.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State released its schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday, featuring four meets.

The Nittany Lions first competition of the year will come in the form of a dual meet against Lock Haven at the Dolan Duals on Sept. 1.

A week later, Penn State will host the Spiked Shoe Invitational in State College for the team's only home meet of the season.

The team will then compete at the Lehigh Paul Short Invitational on Sept. 29 before closing out the regular season at the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational on Oct. 13.

The Big Ten Championships will take place on Oct. 27, also hosted by Wisconsin, and the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship will occur on Nov. 10 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

