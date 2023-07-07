Paying it forward | Penn State coaches contribute to growth of women’s sports

It goes without saying that athletics are a big deal at Penn State. The university has a storied tradition and boasts 29 NCAA Division I teams.

Coaching these programs brings lofty expectations, but also carries an assortment of benefits.

For softball coach Clarisa Crowell, impacting the lives of others is a key aspect of her job.

“I've always loved the teaching side of it,” Crowell said. “It's not only about coaching them on the field, but even more so about being a part of their growth at such a pivotal time in their life.”

College athletes certainly have a lot on their plates during this pivotal time. They must work extremely hard to find success on the field in the present, while also laying the groundwork for their future by succeeding academically.

That’s why Crowell’s role is so important. Coaches like herself have the opportunity to assist their players through this time on a personal and professional level.

Women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach noted this opportunity by explaining how being a former college athlete herself further adds to her coaching.

“You have a really good sense of what’s a reasonable request,” Dambach said. “The more you can understand a college student's life, the more you can understand the times you can really push and when you have to be conscious to back off a little bit.”

Whether it’s Dambach, Crowell or many other leaders across the nation, it’s commonplace for former players to become coaches for these exact reasons.

Not only does it keep passionate athletes involved in the game after their careers are over, but it also allows individuals to give back as well.

While this speaks to experiences every college coach has, there are also added responsibilities the likes of Dambach and Crowell carry in their specific roles.

Women’s athletics have historically been fighting an uphill battle, both financially and in popularity.

The origins of this can be traced back to how, before Title IX’s passing in 1972, there were substantially more men’s sports programs across the country. Women’s sports are collectively younger than their counterparts, so they haven’t consistently received the same level of fanfare.

However, as time continues passing, the perceived gap is narrowing both nationally and within Happy Valley.

Looking locally, women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger said she appreciates her position with Penn State because of the work it has done to combat these issues over the years.

“I like to give credit where credit's due for the people that created opportunities for me to be here,” Kieger said. “Whether it's being pioneers in the Title IX, whether it's getting out in front of a woman's initiative, Penn State has always been out in front.”

To Kieger’s point, the university was an early leader in pushing athletic equality. The 1964-65 school year marked the debut of women’s varsity teams, eight years before Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law.

This history left a strong impression on Crowell, as the former Miami (OH) coach said the focus on female athletes contributed to her decision to become a Nittany Lion.

“Penn State has the resources that allow our student-athletes to be successful in all facets, and that was important to me,” Crowell said.

While history may be in Penn State’s corner, that doesn’t automatically prove it has continued developing these sports in the present.

But Crowell said she’s pleased with the efforts currently being made by Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft to push the blue and white forward, specifically citing reinforcement her own squad has received.

“This past year was the first time our program ever chartered flights. Administration has invested in upgrades to our facility,” Crowell said. “I think those are great examples to show the commitment Dr. Kraft and his staff have for our entire department.”

Kraft and the university’s backing is paramount; however, that’s only half the battle. The coaches and their players also must do their part, on and off the field, to continue growing their sports.

One effort Kieger said she’s excited about is a new women’s initiative headed by recently retired field hockey coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss. According to Kieger, the purpose of the initiative is to foster a sense of community within the athletic realm.

“To help the chemistry between our current student-athletes and our former student-athletes and the women of Happy Valley,” Kieger said. “Just creating a platform where we can support each other, where we can mentor, where we can network and ultimately help our Penn State student-athletes have the best possible opportunities that they can.”

Morett-Curtiss coached the Nittany Lions for 36 years before retiring earlier this year. Mentors like herself are a huge benefit for blue and white’s athletes.

Sticking with that mindset, Dambach said it’s also important for current players and coaches to give back to younger generations the same way alumni give back to the current crop of talent.

“We’re provided opportunities to be role models for these young boys and girls, and it's our job to get out in the community and get to know these kids,” Dambach said.

Dambach also noted how giving back to the community can attract more support and attention from the Happy Valley faithful as a result.

“If kids in the area want to see a high-level soccer game, then they're going to come to Penn State,” Dambach said. “They don't have the Union or the Washington Spirit in their backyard.”

With rosters, like Dambach’s, placing emphasis on the State College community, the women’s teams will always gain consistent support from a passionate group of fans. But how do the teams draw in a larger pool of viewers from there?

Dambach said the more success and greatness teams achieve, the larger their audiences will become. She compared the potential growth to the increasing popularity of women’s soccer at the Olympic level.

“What transpired in our country in 1999 was massive for our sport, to win the World Cup on our home turf,” Dambach said. “Then fast forward, you win back-to-back World Cups, people are going to pay attention.”

Those consecutive wins came in 2015 and 2019, and the latter served as proof of Dambach’s concept. The 2019 Women’s final brought in 14.3 million viewers in the US, while the 2018 Men’s final generated 11.4 million viewers.

The rising viewership surrounding women’s soccer, seemingly pioneered by the national team’s winning ways, is beginning to cross over into other sports.

This year, the women’s March Madness championship between Iowa and LSU brought in the largest audience for a college basketball game in ESPN history, regardless of gender.

With stars like the Hawkeyes’ Cailtin Clark and the Tigers’ Angel Reese suiting up, there was plenty of anticipation around the country.

And despite Clark and Reese’s postgame confrontation arguably taking some attention away from the actual game, Kieger nonetheless said this was another key moment.

“Any time people are talking about female athletics is a good thing,” Kieger said. “I love that Angel and Caitlin are getting the publicity they deserve across the country right now.”

Kieger added on to this, saying it was important not to present the duo’s postgame interaction as something it wasn’t.

“Now, we do have to create the narrative that it's OK for women to show their emotions just like the men, and not think it's something other than just competitive fire,” Kieger said. “But I loved that we were getting national recognition.”

With big games seeing viewership trend upward, it could only be a matter of time before everyday action begins to gain more traction, including for Penn State’s programs.

In Crowell’s eyes, this has already started happening. She said the increasing availability of games on television and streaming services has produced another method to enhance viewership.

“When I went to Virginia Tech in 1998, as a young athlete, I never saw a softball game on television unless it was in the World Series,” Crowell said. “Now, the popularity of female sports, it's growing and I think the reason for that is the increased visibility of female athletes on television.”

As Penn State’s programs gain more opportunities to showcase themselves to a larger audience, more acknowledgement of their athletes’ accomplishments may follow.

The confidence and actions from the university, coupled with efforts made on multiple fronts by these coaches themselves, present the university the chance to keep pushing things forward.

Crowell said the recent progress and the milestones ahead excite her.

“It's been pretty remarkable to see the growth of our sport with softball, but also seeing the growth of all the female sports,” Crowell said. “I'm excited for the future because I know there's a lot of passionate people and female leaders that are continuing to fight for even more.”

