Mid-distance excellence highlights Penn State women’s track and field’s well-rounded season

A mixture of rising young talent and established program cornerstones came together to make the 2023 outdoor season memorable for Penn State.

The women’s team received impact performances from all across its lineup, which led to an impressive development for coach John Gondak and his athletes.

For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions’ campaign concluded with both the men’s and women’s teams scoring points at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.

To reach that point, it took impressive dedication and consistency. Despite the adversity that comes with a grueling season, Penn State nonetheless received great efforts from many members of its roster.

Success in track and field is often viewed through an individual lens, but camaraderie with teammates is still necessary. These athletes train together routinely, often pushing each other during practice, so when meet day arrives, everyone is already used to the flair of competition.

This dynamic was most evident within the team’s middle distance ranks, as several of those runners enjoyed remarkably consistent springs.

The clear star of this unit was graduate student Rachel Gearing, who was one of the best in the NCAA in 2023.

Throughout her final collegiate stretch, she posted the blue and white’s fastest times in the 400 and 800-meter runs, while also contributing as part of the team’s top 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays.

The 800 is where Gearing most clearly left an impact, as she set the school record in the open 800 by running a 2:02.44 at the NCAA Preliminaries to qualify for nationals.

Once she arrived in Austin, Gearing earned Second-Team All American after running a 2:03.51, placing her as the 15th-best 800 runner in the nation.

Earlier in her season, she joined forces with freshman Hayley Kitching, sophomore Allison Johnson and junior Maddy Ullom to set a new high bar for Penn State in the 4x800, with the four women clocking in at 8:23.81 during April 29’s Penn Relays.

While Gearing led the charge, others certainly left their mark as well, including her partners in the relay.

Kitching, Johnson, Ullom and junior Victoria Vanriele all ran under 2:08 in the 800 meter, giving the team various reliable hands in the event.

Kitching and Johnson especially stood out, as Johnson made it all the way to NCAA Quarterfinals, while the Coffs Harbour, Australia, native joined Gearing for NCAA Championship weekend.

While Kitching didn’t secure her own All-American nod, she flashed her immense potential simply by making it to that stage in her debut year. Her best display came on April 1’s Florida Relays where she crossed the finish line at 2:04.33.

Ullom also held down the roster’s top spot in the 1500-meter when she wasn’t receiving the baton.

Alongside State College’s own senior Kileigh Kane, Ullom thrived in this spot, running a team best 4:16.05 during April 15’s Bison Outdoor Classic. Kane was right on her tail, tallying a career-best 4:16.66 that same day.

This duo continued to compete with each other as the season kept rolling. At the Big Ten Championships, both Ullom and Kane qualified for the finals of the 1500, where Ullom finished third overall in the conference.

However, come NCAA Preliminaries, Kane bested her teammate by running a 4:25.27 compared to the junior’s 4:26.63. While neither runner made it to nationals, this tandem proved effective all season for Penn State.

Climbing further up the distance ladder, the Nittany Lions received great production in the 5K from juniors Faith DeMars and Sophia Toti.

DeMars remained a steady and elite performer all season, starting as early as March 24. At the Raleigh Relays, she scorched the track by securing the second fastest 5000-meter time in school history, finishing in 15:44.98.

As her 2023 outing continued, DeMars continued to impress. She won the Big Ten on May 14 after running a 16:11.81 in the event. This race also proved fruitful for Toti, who finished as the seventh best 5K runner in the conference with a career-best 16:18.72.

DeMars’ big win eventually sent her to Nationals, where she wrapped up the year in solid fashion by finishing as the 17th best 5000-meter competitor in the nation.

While Gondak’s team received plenty of contributions on the track side of things, there were several top-notch field performers on the roster as well.

The top name from this group was easily senior Mallory Kauffman, who was the driving force for the Nittany Lions during throwing events.

Kauffman was phenomenal all season, so naturally her biggest moment came on the largest stage.

Down in Austin for the NCAA Championships, Kauffman broke the school record in the shot put, throwing for 59 feet and 0.75 inches.

This awesome output landed her First-Team All America honors, the perfect cherry on top for her standout senior showing.

Additionally, Kauffman’s performance is what allowed Penn State to walk out of Austin with points for both the men’s and women’s teams. Her efforts were essential.

While Kauffman was the leader in the throwing department, Penn State also received strong contributions in its aerial events.

Graduate student Cecelia Bacon stood out in the high jump by tying the school’s third best all-time mark. She lifted for 5 feet and 11.25 inches on March 25, before reaching NCAA Preliminaries later in the season.

Additionally, senior Hailey Zurich was a model of consistency as a pole vaulter. Finishing her season on a strong note during NCAA Preliminaries, Zurich posted a season-high 13 feet and 6.25 inches on May 25.

While this mark unfortunately fell short of qualifying for NCAA Championships, it was nonetheless a strong note to end on for one of the blue and white’s best.

So, after many impressive achievements occurred for both individuals and the team during 2023, Penn State’s season can be marked down as a success story for Gondak’s group.

