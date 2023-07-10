 Skip to main content
Former Penn State track and field national champion Isaiah Harris earns silver in USATF Championship finals

Track, Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Isaiah Harris

Penn State’s Isaiah Harris pumps his fist as he wins the 800-meter race final during the third day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Nittany Lion Outdoor Track on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

 Max Petrosky

Former Penn State superstar Isaiah Harris is headed to Budapest.

After finishing second in the 800-meter run at the USATF Championship finals in Eugene, Oregon, Harris automatically qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

Harris was a silver medalist in 2017 in the same event, running an even faster time than the 1:46.68 he ran Sunday. His personal best in the event is a 1:44.42.

In his time with the Nittany Lions, Harris accomplished a great deal. The Maine native finished his three years with the blue and white as the Big Ten’s indoor and outdoor record holder in the 800.

Along with winning the 2018 outdoor NCAA championship in his top event, Harris was also an eight-time conference title winner.

Twelve other Nittany Lions competed during the weekend, including six from the 2022-23 roster. Multi-time Olympic medalist Joe Kovacs, who spent four years in the blue and white, fell just short of an automatic bid to Budapest, finishing fourth in the shot put.

