Former Penn State track and field national champion Isaiah Harris earns silver in USATF Championship finals

Former Penn State superstar Isaiah Harris is headed to Budapest.

After finishing second in the 800-meter run at the USATF Championship finals in Eugene, Oregon, Harris automatically qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

2018 NCAA Champ ➡️ 2023 U.S.🥈Medalist@Zay_800 put on a performance at the @usatf Championships to take silver in the 800 meters with a 1:46.68 final‼️#WeAre | #PSUTF(Photo via @RunBlogRun) pic.twitter.com/U0631xNDBc — Penn State Track & Field/Cross Country (@PennStateTFXC) July 10, 2023

Harris was a silver medalist in 2017 in the same event, running an even faster time than the 1:46.68 he ran Sunday. His personal best in the event is a 1:44.42.

In his time with the Nittany Lions, Harris accomplished a great deal. The Maine native finished his three years with the blue and white as the Big Ten’s indoor and outdoor record holder in the 800.

Along with winning the 2018 outdoor NCAA championship in his top event, Harris was also an eight-time conference title winner.

Twelve other Nittany Lions competed during the weekend, including six from the 2022-23 roster. Multi-time Olympic medalist Joe Kovacs, who spent four years in the blue and white, fell just short of an automatic bid to Budapest, finishing fourth in the shot put.

