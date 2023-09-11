Breaking records all over | Penn State track’s Handal Roban ascends to international levels

When Handal Roban first joined Penn State’s track & field team in Fall 2022, he wasn’t exactly the average recruit.

He was already holding the men’s 800-meter record for an entire country.

Roban grew up in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, an island country in the Caribbean located above Venezuela.

In high school, he broke his home country’s 800 record with a 1:47.03 time, which he’s since broken multiple times.

“The first time I broke (the national record), I’m like, ‘Damn, I’m that guy,’” Roban told The Daily Collegian. “As I go on, I’m like, ‘Every time I break it, it’s going to be the national record now.’

“It’s just me setting new boundaries for myself.”

Before he reached his sophomore year in Happy Valley, Roban had found success on collegiate, national and international levels of track.

By year's end of his first spring season at Penn State, Roban was named a two-time First Team All-American and a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He received two NCAA Bronze medals — one in the indoor 800m and one in the outdoor 800m.

Penn State track head coach John Gondak is looking forward to having Roban on the squad for a while, with three more years ahead.

Roban’s track & field journey has moved at a quick pace, but he’s found success by leaning on his rare blend of humbleness and competitiveness.

“He believes in himself, probably more than any other athlete I’ve ever coached,” said Penn State track distance coach Ryan Foster. “He doesn’t get real nervous; he doesn’t get overwhelmed.”

Roban didn’t start running competitively until 2018. Before then, he played cricket in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, saying he was “just lazy” before that.

However, when he first started running, Roban wasn’t all in on it.

“As time (went) on, that’s when I really fell in love with it,” Roban said.

Roban began to climb the ranks as a track athlete, getting faster and faster as he applied himself more — it was around then that he realized his potential in the sport.

“I’m like, ‘Bro, this could be something big,’ … I started making a name for myself,” Roban said.

In 2019, he moved to Jamaica for high school, where there was a lot more competition to handle. Taking his newfound running success a step further would be a challenge.

Roban said his time in Jamaica helped mold him into who he is now — as an athlete and person.

“You realize when you’re in a foreign country by yourself, with no family members close around, you just gotta grow up,” Roban said. “It’s a dog-eat-dog world — that’s what we say in the Caribbean.”

In high school, Roban was also named Penn Relays’ 2022 Most Outstanding Athlete and was a semifinalist in the U20 World Athletics Championships 800.

Roban brought his driven mentality to his next adventure: joining Penn State’s track team as an international recruit.

Going into the recruiting process, the track star said he wanted to go somewhere he could succeed both academically and athletically.

“At the end of the day, I’m making sure I have a degree to fall back on if track doesn’t work out,” Roban said.

Penn State gave him that opportunity, and Coach Foster, now in his sixth year on the coaching staff for the program, played a big role in bringing Roban to Happy Valley.

Foster graduated from Penn State in 2011. During his time as a Nittany Lion runner, he racked up three All-American honors and set Australian national records in the indoor 800 and men’s 1000-meter.

Since Roban began donning the blue and white, Foster has been one of his biggest mentors.

“It’s a lot easier to recruit someone to a place you’re genuinely passionate about,” Foster said.

Roban said he’s enjoyed the support that comes with being a Penn State student-athlete, but said the only downside is that “it’s cold.”

Gondak, entering his 10th year at the helm of the program, and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff have been influential in Roban’s journey as an athlete.

“If they see greatness in you, they’re gonna push you,” Roban said of his coaches.

In his freshman year running the 800, Roban earned the No. 4 outdoor and the No. 3 indoor times in Penn State track’s history.

Following a big-time opening season, Roban continued to make noise over the summer as he set his sights on bigger aspirations.

In August, the World Athletics Championships — regarded as the highest international level of track & field competition outside of the Olympics — were held in Budapest, Hungary.

Roban earned an invite to the Championships. Before his freshman season, Roban said he and Foster sat down and made a plan for the year, including which meets they’d go to, and what times Roban could strive for, putting him on a path for the World Championships.

“To see that come true, I’m like, ‘Anything is possible,’” Roban said.

In Budapest, he finished with a 1:46.86 in the 800, ranking him No. 33 in the world.

Penn State’s track star is one of the fastest runners on Earth, but it’s not something he thinks about often.

“I enjoy the moment and then I go past it … It’s all about moving forward,” Roban said.

Foster said the international experience for Roban is just the first taste of a new hunger to succeed on a huge stage — one that could push their sights to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“You’ve kind of seen the top of Mount Everest,” Foster said of Roban’s experience in Budapest. “Now, you want to go plant your flag there.”

Roban continues to impress and ascend as an athlete.

“Once you start running as fast as he is, the improvements get harder and harder. But I think we’ve just touched the surface of what Handal can do,” Gondak said.

After accomplishing all he’s done, Roban’s biggest goal is to put his home country, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on the map.

“Even though we’re small, (I want it to be) like, ‘Oh, St. Vincent. I know where that is,’” Roban said. “Just like Jamaica. If you say Usain Bolt, we all know where he’s from.”

