Analysis | Which teams are a must-watch heading into fall?

It’s almost that time.

Fall is just around the corner, and with that, the sports teams are getting ready to head back out onto their respective fields and compete in another season.

With so many Penn State sports, fans may not know which ones to keep track of throughout the season. Here are the teams to watch for any sports enthusiast.

Women’s Basketball

In the second-year female athlete breakout article, I talked profoundly about second-year Shay Ciezki and her impact in only her first year.

She’s a crucial asset for the blue and white because of her three-point accuracy, cashing in on a .416 throughout the last go-around.

If teams have a go-to three-pointer on their unit, it applies tons of pressure on the opposing squad since they have to guard both the paint and the arc.

To go along with Ciezki, there’s Makenna Marissa — the McMurray, Pennsylvania, native who peaked out at over 22 points a game two years ago.

Coach Carolyn Kieger made a splash picking up Ashley Owusu, a 6-foot athlete coming from Virginia Tech.

Her height alone is a mismatch to any other guard defending her, but her playmaking and vision could potentially bounce Leilani Kapinus out of the third spot in the lineup.

After losing Anna Camden, Alexa Williamson and Johnasia Cash in the paint, the Nittany Lions are left with Chanaya Pinto and Ali Brigham.

Pinto played her first year in the blue and white uniform last campaign and held her own while Brigham protected the rim.

If Pinto and Brigham can hold down the fort on the defensive side of things, then Penn State won’t have a problem winning as the offensive is fully loaded.

Men’s basketball would seem like a likely candidate to most, but most of the team is new. Even with some athletes playing with each other on their former teams, it’s hard to really tell how well this team will do all together.

Women’s Soccer

After a campaign that saw Penn State win the conference championship, coach Erica Dambach’s squad looks menacing.

Starting off with a name the fans will hear a ton, Amelia White is a star in the making for this team.

Like Ciezki, White is poised for a breakout year, being surrounded by sublime athletes in the likes of Rebecca Cooke and Payton Linnehan.

Cooke was lethal in front of goal, cooking up 22 goals in just the last year, leading the nation in what was her best year yet.

When Quinnipiac, Cooke’s former team, played against the Nittany Lions, she didn’t have an impact as the defense was remarkable, locking her up.

But now, Cooke will play alongside the blue and white’s defense to become unstoppable.

Penn State’s midfield is in good hands. There’s Cori Dyke, who isn’t one to dazzle on the stat sheet but rather on the field, Kate Wiesner, who will be serving up assists so Cooke can finish off the entree, and potentially Rowan Lapi to take the third spot.

Lapi will have some competition for the starting spot with Natalie Wilson, Devon Olive, Olivia Borgen and Olivia Damico, but this should show how much depth the Nittany Lions have at their disposal, making themselves a force to be reckoned with.

Men’s Hockey

Penn State men’s hockey did the unimaginable last year.

Beating both Michigan and Minnesota, the No.1 teams at the time, the unit rounded out at 22-16-1 in the season, but Michigan had the last laugh as the unit beat Penn State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Guy Gadowsky will have his toughest task to face heading into the 2023-2024 season as he’s losing most of his top assets in Kevin Wall, Ture Linden, Connor MacEachern and Ashton Calder.

However, I was told to not doubt Gadowsky. Gearing up for the 24th season of his coaching career should indicate that with him at the helm, anything is possible.

He will need to channel his inner Bill Belichick and coach a remarkable season while finding needles out of the haystack.

Luckily for him, he’s still got a ton of gems in the shaft. Starting with the defensive mastermind, Christian Berger has garnered 15 assists with 70 blocked shots, putting his body on the line for his team.

Then there’s Xander Lamppa, who’s one player the fans should have their eyes on as there’s no real competition for the starting position. Since there are so many holes to fill, Ryan Kirwan and Christian Sarlo will also see their minutes rise up, boosting their stats.

All in all, even though many stars have now graduated for the blue and white, that doesn’t mean it’s fully out of the race to be a top-tier team. The Nittany Lions are worthy of some attention heading into its upcoming season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+3 Which 2nd-year female athletes will break out? With summer coming to a close, many teams are preparing for their upcoming seasons.