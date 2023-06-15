 Skip to main content
3 members of Penn State track and field earn regional postseason awards

 Jeremiah Hassel

Three Penn State standouts earned postseason awards Thursday afternoon.

Junior Faith DeMars, freshman Handal Roban and senior Mallory Kauffman all earned regional athlete of the year status following the 2023 outdoor season.

DeMars won Mid-Atlantic Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year after capping her season with a 17th-place finish in the 5K at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

A stellar freshman campaign for Roban was capped with a third-place finish in the 800 at the NCAA Championships, earning him a bronze medal and All-American status. Roban earned Mid-Atlantic Region Men’s Track Athlete of the Year for a second consecutive semester after winning it following the fall indoor season last fall.

The blue and white’s star thrower also earned her second straight regional award, taking home Mid-Atlantic Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Kauffman finished sixth in the nation at the NCAA Championships with her 18-meter shot put throw.

Penn State is in solid shape for next year with all three regional athletes of the year set to return in the fall.

