Culture Rankings Column | The cultural send-off

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have recently built the most culture across the globe, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

All good things must come to an end.

Over the past three months, it’s been a privilege to have been given this platform to highlight the strongest culture-builders in sports — and occasionally other areas.

However, because the summer is wrapping up, this week’s edition is the final column…at least for now.

Thankfully, these 10 deserving individuals have made this sendoff entry worth everyone’s while.

Here is the final batch of summer 2023’s cultural builders.

No. 10: Matt Quatraro, Kansas City Royals

Matt Quatraro’s first year as Royals manager has been ugly. Kansas City currently holds a 36-77 record, good enough for the second-worst in the majors.

Yet, as of late, he’s proven he still has the support of his players despite a poor record. The Royals recently ripped off a seven-game win streak, downing the Twins, Mets and Phillies between July 28 and Aug. 4.

And while they’ve recently lost a pair of contests to Philadelphia to cap off that series, Quatraro’s lineup still kept things close against the reigning NL pennant winners.

So long as his players continue buying in, it won’t be long before this type of effort leads to success and development from the rebuilding squad.

No. 9: Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

The standing ovation continues for Phillies shortstop Trea Turner on this week’s rankings.

After signing an 11-year, $300 million contract to join Philadelphia last December, Turner’s debut season has been a bit of a disaster.

Hitting just .238, while having experienced several uncharacteristic fielding blunders, he hasn’t been able to tap into his previous consistency.

But Phillies fans have done their best to not give up on the franchise’s long-term investment so soon, and this support manifested itself during this week’s series against Kansas City.

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park came to its feet for every Turner at-bat, which led to a strong series for the infielder. Headlined by his four RBIs on Saturday, he finished the series with a hit in each contest.

As the season keeps rolling, here’s hoping this was a turning point for Philadelphia's prized signee.

No. 8: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

Now that his 2023-24 roster is pretty much locked in, Guy Gadowsky has begun laying the cultural groundwork for future seasons.

This past week saw the Nittany Lions gain three new commitments in forwards Chase Hull and Will Tomko, as well as defenseman Ethan Weber.

Though these players won’t be headed to Happy Valley for a few years, their additions to Penn State’s talent pipeline adds optimism and organization around the program’s future.

Surely, Gadowsky and his staff made sure to confirm this was a trio of culture builders before they made their verbal commitments.

No. 7: Kyle Dubas, Pittsburgh Penguins

First hired as Penguins’ general manager on June 1, Kyle Dubas has now made a big splash.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh acquired star defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Sharks in a three-team deal also involving Montreal. Though the Penguins had to part ways with a future first and second round draft pick, this deal has to be seen as a huge win.

After an injury-plagued first four years in San Jose, Karlsson appeared in all 82 games last season and reminded everyone what he’s capable of by totaling 101 points.

One of the league’s most dangerous offensive defenseman, the 33-year-old joins the experienced core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. That trio has tasted Stanley Cup glory before and is looking to do it one more time before their careers conclude.

Dubas believes Karlsson is the piece to put the team over the edge, so this impactful decision lands him on this week’s list.

No. 6: Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

The Oriole express continues to chug along, as manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup has been dominant as of late.

Baltimore has reached 70 wins on the year following a strong week where it excelled against the Mets and an explosive Toronto Blue Jays squad.

The Orioles took three of four contests against Toronto, before sweeping New York to cap off their recent seven-day stretch. The offense and bullpen remain excellent; however, even the starting pitching came up big.

The fact that Hyde’s rotation limited the Blue Jays to just ten runs in four games is very impressive, and exactly what O’s fans want to see as the postseason draws nearer and nearer.

The team’s transformation into a true contender has been exciting, and Hyde should be proud of both himself and his players for this sustained success.

No. 5: Julie Ertz, United States National Team

It’s no secret the United States disappointed by bowing out of the World Cup in the Round of 16 following a shootout loss to Sweden.

While the defeat surely upset the entire roster, Julie Ertz especially must be disappointed. Having announced her retirement from international competition following the 5-4 finish, this likely isn’t how she envisioned her final run going.

Nonetheless, she deserves plenty of appreciation for her contributions to the Women’s National Team. A two-time World Cup winner and a 2020 Bronze Medalist at the Olympics, Ertz has factored into some of her country’s most resounding victories.

Having scored 20 goals across 122 career abroad outings, it’s impossible to negate what she’s accomplished.

As she continues her professional career stateside, it’ll be interesting to see where her journey takes her should she never return to a World Cup stage.

No. 4: Alyssa Naeher, United States National Team

The National Team’s early exit certainly cannot be pinned on goaltender Alyssa Naeher, who fought tooth and nail to keep her country alive against Sweden.

Because the contest remained knotted at 0-0 once regulation expired, a shootout was required.

In the end, Naeher and the US lost 5-4 after the ball narrowly snuck past her despite appearing to make the save.

Loss aside, Naeher’s efforts were noteworthy. She was called upon to score during the shootout, converting on a penalty kick of her own to keep the game going. Across her entire four game World Cup experience, she allowed just one goal, made two saves and accumulated three clean sheets.

Naeher left it all on the line, and for that she deserves to be commended.

No. 3: David Ross, Chicago Cubs

A monumental turn of events has manager David Ross and the Chicago Cubs back in postseason contention.

Posting a 20-12 record since July 1, Chicago now sits just 1.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.

Over the past seven days, Ross’ lineup has looked as formidable as ever. First, it toppled its division rivals in Cincinnati, taking three of four games in that Central series. Most notably, Chicago beat the Reds 20-9 on Aug. 1 to underscore how dangerous its lineup can be.

Then the real test arrived: a three-game series against the league-best Atlanta Braves. After losing 8-0 to open the weekend battle, Chicago won the following two matchups, showing it can hang with anybody right now.

So long as Ross’ lineup keeps thriving, they’ll pass the Brewers for first place soon enough. However, Milwaukee and Cincinnati aren’t going to just let the Cubs waltz into the postseason.

This will be a captivating pennant race as October draws closer.

No. 2: The Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2023

Every year, the NFL’s return is signaled by its Hall of Fame festivities and inductions in Canton, Ohio.

In order to gain entry into the Hall, you have to be an unquestioned culture builder. And that’s exactly what this year’s crop of legends are. Take Joe Thomas for example.

For over a decade, he was among the league’s best at protecting the quarterback despite playing for a miserable Browns team. He never let that break his spirit, and it resulted in his name being immortalized.

Darrelle Revis proved his ability to both carry a defensive unit in New York and also fit into a winning culture with the Patriots. As a result, Revis Island has relocated to Canton.

Ronde Barber and Zach Thomas were both faces of their teams’ respective defensive units for ages, and their sustained excellence got them well-deserved recognition.

Good things come to those who wait, and Joe Klecko and Chuck Howley exemplify that perfectly. Having been retired for decades, each of them were awarded spots amongst the greats by finally being added to the Hall on Saturday.

And while Ken Riley and Don Coryell are sadly no longer with us, their long-awaited inductions recognize all they gave to the game.

No. 1: DeMarcus Ware, Dallas Cowboys & Denver Broncos

All of these Hall of Famers are deserving of the No. 1 spot, but I wanted to give a special shoutout to DeMarcus Ware for several reasons.

Because my dad is a huge Cowboys fan, I’ve always followed Ware’s career since I was a kid. It takes a special talent to put together a 20-sack season, and he nearly did it twice during his time in Dallas.

After many years of greatness, he eventually joined the Broncos and helped them win Super Bowl 50 thanks to their standout defensive unit.

Now a member of the Hall, Ware showed why he’s such a beloved player throughout the weekend. First, he impressively sang the national anthem ahead of the preseason opener between the Browns and Jets.

Then, during his emotional speech, he paid tribute to three of his former teammates.

Demaryius Thomas, Ronnie Hillman and Marion Barber III all died at young ages not long after the conclusion of their NFL careers. To commemorate each of them, three seats were left open during Ware’s speech.

This touching gesture further underlines the type of person Ware is, and his arrival in Canton is extremely well-deserved.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Olivia Woodring

Whether she’s penning informative editorials or helping her staff express their voices in clear fashion, opinion editor Olivia Woodring has been a standard-setter for The Daily Collegian.

She was also kind enough to take the time and read through the entirety of my novel of a column, which was released on Monday.

To read Olivia’s work, click here.

MORE CULTURE RANKINGS

