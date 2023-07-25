Culture Rankings Column | From city to city and coast to coast

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have recently built the most culture across the globe, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

You never know where you’re going to find a culture builder, especially during this time of the year.

While on the surface the sports calendar is at its most dormant, there are still plenty of developments taking place.

Whether it’s out in New Zealand during the Women’s World Cup, inside one of the MLB’s various ballparks or even at your local movie theater, individuals are making the most of their opportunities to excel.

As the dog days of summer near their end, here’s who elevated the most over the past seven days.

No. 10: Barbenheimer

I must admit, I’ve yet to see “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer,” as I’ll be joining some friends to see both pictures this Tuesday.

But the cinematic phenomenon that is Barbenheimer cannot be ignored during its debut week in theaters.

Ever since the two films were revealed to hold the same release date, movie buffs and casual fans alike have made their goals clear to see both films on the same day while debating which is worth viewing first.

What started as a meme became a brilliant way for both films to further their marketing strategies, especially during the ongoing writers strike which has seen the all-star casts do very minimal promotion on their own.

Of course, they may not have needed an extra boost because Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig are two of the biggest filmmakers the industry has.

Altogether, the combination of big name directors and actors, alongside the internet buzz generated, has led to one of the most exciting moments at the movies since viewers returned post-pandemic.

I mean it from the bottom of my heart when I say: This is cinema.

No. 9: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

It’s always going to be hard for Nick Chubb to make this list due to the team he plays for.

Despite overpowering talents, his spot on the Browns’ roster rarely places him in an environment where he’s surrounded by fellow culture builders.

With that in mind, it was nice to see Chubb’s name in the news multiple times this week without the stigma of another Cleveland loss or poor decision looming in the background.

First, the running back showcased remarkable strength by squatting over 600 pounds while training for the upcoming campaign.

That type of training shows the dedication needed to become the league’s top running back. I hold him in that high regard, and I’m not alone.

Later on, EA Sports revealed Chubb was the highest-rated rusher in Madden NFL 24, being given a 97 overall.

While in most cases Madden’s rating system makes me audibly gasp due to its stupidity and inaccuracy, this was a rare occasion where the game got it right.

Chubb’s mix of explosive speed and squat-inspired power creates the perfect blend of skills.

Come fall, he’ll try to help the Browns reach the postseason for only the third time this century.

No. 8: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Admittedly, Ohtani wasn’t too exciting this week. On the mound, he struggled and gave up four homers against the Pirates on July 21.

At the plate, he proved intelligent by getting himself walked nine times across five games. Nonetheless, he didn’t perform at his usual electrifying level which garners him routine rankings recognition.

Yet, Ohtani still makes the list because we know the gravitas he holds. With the Aug. 1 trade deadline on the horizon, the two-way force’s days as an Angel are numbered.

Practically every team who thinks it has even a small shot at this year’s World Series will be calling Los Angeles to try to acquire the league leader in home runs.

When a singular player is this in demand mid-year, that’s enough influence to land him on this list even during a quiet week.

No. 7: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

The 57-win Dodgers have lived up to their immense payroll lately.

Winners in seven of their last 10 outings, they’ve taken down fellow contenders like the Orioles and Rangers within that stretch.

While Los Angeles is packed to the brim with talent, nobody sets the tone more than first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freeman is enjoying another standout season, currently hitting .331 while also leading the majors in OPS at a .997 mark.

During recent series against Baltimore and Texas, he maintained top-notch play. Throughout those five games, he connected for 12 hits while helping his squad go 4-1 in that span.

Freeman has already won a World Series ring with the Braves; however, adding another championship on a second team would further prove his winning impact.

He’s a Hall of Fame talent and displayed that this week.

No. 6: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

Guy Gadowsky’s cultural hibernation won’t last too much longer. Penn State men’s hockey returns to action against Clarkson University on Oct. 13.

In the meantime, I’m honestly not sure what culture-building looks like for a college hockey coach in late July.

The Nittany Lions already secured commitments from transfers and incoming freshmen alike. They’ve already added Andrew Sturtz to the coaching staff. They’ve already handed out numbers to the new acquisitions.

Truthfully, there’s nothing left for Gadowsky to do this summer besides kick back and relax.

Taking a breather from the pressure of building a championship program is something he’s earned, in my opinion.

No. 5: Sophia Smith, United States Women’s National Team

Rising star Sophia Smith made a quick impact for the United States during its opening World Cup contest opposite Vietnam.

The 2022 NWSL MVP dropped in two goals and added an assist, therefore, contributing on all of her team’s scores in a 3-0 victory.

At just 22 years old, Smith has already been tabbed by several soccer fans and analysts as a future star for her home country.

Evidently, the future is now.

No. 4: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Former Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley is attempting to shift the trajectory of how NFL running backs are treated.

He’s coming off of a season where he amassed 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns while helping the Giants reach the postseason.

In his athletic prime of 26 years old, Barkley was primed to hit free agency. Most athletes coming off of that type of season would be paid handsomely; however, New York didn’t want to give Barkley a long-term extension.

Instead, it placed the franchise tag on him in order to retain him at a team-friendly one year, $10.09 million salary.

In recent years, NFL front offices have become hesitant to hand out hefty deals to runners due to the position’s susceptibility to injuries and burnout. However, the position remains pivotal to many squads each year.

Unfortunately, the actual individuals aren’t being taken care of. The average salary for RBs is falling year-by-year, so Barkley is trying to use his profile to fight the issue.

He’s currently holding out and not signing his tag offer, trying to place pressure on New York to give him a deal. At this point, it’s not just about Barkley’s own money.

He’s inspired backs around the league to come together and begin brainstorming solutions to the problem.

My personal take: There has to be a middle ground. Teams are smart not to hand out $100 million deals to players who are always at risk for injury.

However, there also needs to be a way for running backs to still get paid in the short term and cash in on their game changing talents.

I’m of the belief Barkley is doing what must be done. Here’s to hoping he’s able to create a culture change on the free agent market.

No. 3: Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

In a previous Culture Rankings column, I discussed Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and his efforts to turn his roster into a playoff contender.

Now, as July nears its conclusion, Baltimore isn’t just a playoff threat — it’s a World Series contender.

This past week saw Hyde’s lineup pick up three victories over the division rival Rays who previously were the best team in the AL. That crown now goes to Baltimore, who hit 60 wins on the year thanks to a 6-5 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Additionally, a win over the aforementioned Dodgers one series earlier further cemented Hyde’s cultural upswing.

Between the ever-improving offense, led by superstar catcher Adley Rutschman, and a lights-out bullpen, it’s clear Hyde has developed an elite roster.

The question now is whether this will be the year of the Oriole.

No. 2: Mike Gambino, Penn State baseball

Talk about making someone’s presence felt.

Ever since being hired earlier this month, Mike Gambino has been on a recruiting bender.

The new Nittany Lions coach has made five transfer acquisitions in recent days, thus adding depth and experience at several positions.

He was especially active on Thursday by adding three players throughout the day, all while keeping Collegian sports editor Avery Hill and his collection of update enthusiasts busy.

Coming off of a winning season at Boston College, the clubhouse leader is proving he wants to enjoy similar results as soon as possible with Penn State.

No. 1: James Franklin, Penn State football

Despite Gambino’s recruiting acumen, he’s not yet on the level of talent vacuum James Franklin.

The longtime Penn State coach continues proving he and his staff are among the best recruiters in the nation, with recent commitments from four-star defensive linemen T.A. Cunningham and Liam Andrews furthering that point.

Ever since Franklin took over in 2014, he’s put together a top 25 recruiting class every year and currently is set to do so again.

According to 247Sports, Cunningham and Andrews’ additions elevate the blue and white up to the sixth-best class of 2024.

So long as Franklin continues forging connections with players quickly and effectively, he’ll keep bringing elite talent into Beaver Stadium.

Collegian Culture Spotlight: Spencer Ripchik

Someone who knows James Franklin very well is this week’s Culture Spotlight winner, Spencer Ripchik.

A football and men’s basketball reporter for this publication, Ripchik is one of the hardest workers TDC has to offer year in and year out.

As the Nittany Lions continue chasing postseason success, you can follow along with Ripchik’s work and read his stories here.

