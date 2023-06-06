College Hockey America and the Atlantic Hockey Association announce merger

Penn State women’s will be part of a big shift in college hockey come the 2024-25 season. Tuesday saw the CHA and AHA announce a merger between the two conferences, creating a new, 14-team union. Tuesday saw the CHA and AHA announce a merger between the two conferences, creating a new, 14-team union.

The CHA consists of all women’s hockey teams, while the AHA is comprised of men’s teams.

Going forward, new commissioner Michelle Morgan said the goal of the merger is to create a united feel to college hockey.

“Merging our two leagues gives us the opportunity to streamline our operations and build an enhanced brand in men’s and women’s ice hockey as a unified conference,” Morgan said.

Having won the 2023 CHA Tournament, the Nittany Lions will certainly have a target on their backs once this new conference takes shape.

While the exact details of the merger haven’t yet been ironed out, change is nonetheless on the way for Penn State and its rivals.

