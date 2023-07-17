Report: Jay Harry signs contract with Minnesota Twins, forgoes eligibility with Penn State baseball

Penn State will officially be without one of its top players in recent history in 2024.

Infielder Jay Harry reportedly signed his contract with the Minnesota Twins just days after being drafted. Along with this, Harry's name was also removed from the Nittany Lions' fall roster.

The Twins signed 6th rounder Jay Harry to a $175,000 deal. Slot value for the 177th pick is $322,900. — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 14, 2023

The deal is said to be worth $175K, with the slot value for pick No. 177 at $322K.

Harry was drafted by the Twins in the sixth round of the MLB Entry Draft on July 10.

The former Nittany Lion spent three years under then-coach Rob Cooper, amassing 81 RBI on 169 hits.

