Report: Jay Harry signs contract with Minnesota Twins, forgoes eligibility with Penn State baseball

Penn State baseball vs. Delaware State, Harry

Penn State baseball infielder Jay Harry throws the ball to first during their game against Delaware State on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Medlar Field in State College, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State will officially be without one of its top players in recent history in 2024.

Infielder Jay Harry reportedly signed his contract with the Minnesota Twins just days after being drafted. Along with this, Harry's name was also removed from the Nittany Lions' fall roster.

The deal is said to be worth $175K, with the slot value for pick No. 177 at $322K.

Harry was drafted by the Twins in the sixth round of the MLB Entry Draft on July 10.

The former Nittany Lion spent three years under then-coach Rob Cooper, amassing 81 RBI on 169 hits.

