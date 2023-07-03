 Skip to main content
Penn State men's soccer announces date for home opener

PSU Men's Soccer vs Ohio State - Post Match

Midfielder Van Danielson (22) leads his teammates and the student section in a postgame chant after the Penn State men's soccer game against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Penn State tied Ohio State 1-1.

 Joshua Prantl

Mark your calendars.

Penn State will return to the pitch on August 27, playing host to Le Moyne at Jeffrey Field.

After a 2022 season that saw the Nittany Lions reach the NCAA Tournament, momentum is currently on the program’s side.

Faced with a Le Moyne team that posted a similar record to the blue and white last fall, fans could be in store for a competitive opener.

