Penn State men's soccer announces date for home opener

Mark your calendars.

Penn State will return to the pitch on August 27, playing host to Le Moyne at Jeffrey Field.

2023 Home Opener… vs. Le Moyne… August 27th… Jeffrey Field @ParkAvenueArmy are you ready ?❕ pic.twitter.com/3SVTBxsuNi — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) July 3, 2023

After a 2022 season that saw the Nittany Lions reach the NCAA Tournament, momentum is currently on the program’s side.

Faced with a Le Moyne team that posted a similar record to the blue and white last fall, fans could be in store for a competitive opener.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE