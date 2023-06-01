Penn State baseball’s Tyson Cooper sets sight to leave team in the summer

Losing one of its own.

Penn State’s catcher/utility player Tyson Cooper announced that he is gearing up to play for Nova Southeastern University as a graduate transfer.

The eldest son of recently departed coach Rob Cooper has been wearing the blue and white uniform for three years, but he has been living in State College all his life.

On the team, the State College native was in the catcher role mostly, but he was also able to play on the offensive side of the ball whenever he received the nod from his coach.

