Penn State baseball receives commitment from Harrison Lollin

Mike Gambino has added another recruit to his repertoire.

New Jersey native Harrison Lollin announced his commitment to play at Penn State following his high school graduation in 2024 via Instagram.

Lollin is both a right-handed pitcher and a third baseman, and has performed well both at the plate and on the mound.

Last season he posted a 1.77 ERA across 59.1 innings and hit .375 in 80 at-bats for Monroe Township High School.

While it’s unclear where Gambino envisions him playing in Happy Valley, Lollin will be taking the field for the Nittany Lions down the line.

