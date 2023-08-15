 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball receives commitment from Harrison Lollin

Men's Baseball, Pittsburgh, Coach Rob Cooper

Head coach Rob Cooper gives the team a pep talk during a tough inning in the game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, April 5, 2016 at Medler Field. Penn State won 7-0.

 Samantha Myers

Mike Gambino has added another recruit to his repertoire.

New Jersey native Harrison Lollin announced his commitment to play at Penn State following his high school graduation in 2024 via Instagram.

Lollin is both a right-handed pitcher and a third baseman, and has performed well both at the plate and on the mound.

Last season he posted a 1.77 ERA across 59.1 innings and hit .375 in 80 at-bats for Monroe Township High School.

While it’s unclear where Gambino envisions him playing in Happy Valley, Lollin will be taking the field for the Nittany Lions down the line.

