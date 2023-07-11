 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk selected by Seattle Mariners in MLB Draft

Penn State baseball pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk pitches during their game against Delaware State on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Medlar Field in State College, Pa.

 Ryan Bowman

Another former Penn State player is taking his talents to the next level.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk became the second Nittany Lion to be selected in this year's MLB Draft, heading to the Seattle Mariners with the No. 547-overall pick in the 18th round.

He joins Jay Harry, who was selected in the sixth round, as the two Penn State draftees so far.

Ouderkirk spent two seasons at West Virginia, where he saw limited playing time, before transferring to Happy Valley.

In his only season as a Nittany Lion, Ouderkirk posted a 7.26 ERA across 12 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 57 batters while walking 33.

