Penn State baseball pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk selected by Seattle Mariners in MLB Draft

Another former Penn State player is taking his talents to the next level.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk became the second Nittany Lion to be selected in this year's MLB Draft, heading to the Seattle Mariners with the No. 547-overall pick in the 18th round.

Big Dan is heading to Seattle!!! Congrats to @d_ouderkirk, selected in the 18th round by the @Mariners!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/mCxOSsygWU — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 11, 2023

He joins Jay Harry, who was selected in the sixth round, as the two Penn State draftees so far.

Ouderkirk spent two seasons at West Virginia, where he saw limited playing time, before transferring to Happy Valley.

In his only season as a Nittany Lion, Ouderkirk posted a 7.26 ERA across 12 appearances, including 10 starts. He struck out 57 batters while walking 33.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE