Penn State baseball hires Mike Gambino as next head coach

After a decade with Rob Cooper at the helm, the Nittany Lions will enter the 2024 season with Mike Gambino as the next lead man.

Very excited to welcome our new head coach, Mike Gambino!📰 https://t.co/Xv4NicjUqd#WeAre pic.twitter.com/rHPryX72X0 — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) July 3, 2023

Gambino spent the last 13 years coaching for Boston College, where he posted a 291-366 record across that span. This past season he led the Eagles to a 37-20 record which included a regional appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

During his tenure, the team made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to a super regional in 2016. That season also marked the first time Boston College had ever been ranked. The Nittany Lions have not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000.

Gambino, a Boston College graduate, was also named as the American Baseball Coaches Association Northeast Region Coach of the Year in that historic 2016 season.

