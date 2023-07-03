 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball hires Mike Gambino as next head coach

Baseball vs Iowa, Dugout

Penn State baseball players high-five as they come off the field at the end of the 3rd inning during the first game in a doubleheader against Iowa on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost 6-9.

 Sienna Pinney

After a decade with Rob Cooper at the helm, the Nittany Lions will enter the 2024 season with Mike Gambino as the next lead man.

Gambino spent the last 13 years coaching for Boston College, where he posted a 291-366 record across that span. This past season he led the Eagles to a 37-20 record which included a regional appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

During his tenure, the team made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to a super regional in 2016. That season also marked the first time Boston College had ever been ranked. The Nittany Lions have not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2000.

Gambino, a Boston College graduate, was also named as the American Baseball Coaches Association Northeast Region Coach of the Year in that historic 2016 season.

