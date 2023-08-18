Penn State baseball gains commitment from local phenom

Penn State Baseball's newest recruit doesn't need to go far to start his collegiate career.

Jack Messina will stay home in Happy Valley as he will be taking his talents from State College High School to play for the Nittany Lions.

Staying in the 814! Welcome @jmessina03!⚾️ First-Team All-Conference at 1B⚾️ Slashed .364/.400/,564 as a junior⚾️ Rated No. 8 LHP in PA by Prep Baseball Report, No. 12 1B in PA by Perfect Game➡️ https://t.co/oM5sJivtAc#WeAre pic.twitter.com/gfNkcGeKXt — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) August 18, 2023

The swiss army knife is a very talented utility guy as he was ranked the number eight left handed pitcher and number 12 first basemen in Pennsylvania.

His Junior year he was First-Team All-Conference at first base and will look to have a strong senior season before heading to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

