Penn State baseball gains commitment from local phenom

Penn State Baseball vs. Ohio State, National Anthem

The Penn State Baseball team stands for the national anthem before the game against Ohio State at Medlar Field on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 7-2.

 Tyler Mantz

Penn State Baseball's newest recruit doesn't need to go far to start his collegiate career.

Jack Messina will stay home in Happy Valley as he will be taking his talents from State College High School to play for the Nittany Lions.

The swiss army knife is a very talented utility guy as he was ranked the number eight left handed pitcher and number 12 first basemen in Pennsylvania.

His Junior year he was First-Team All-Conference at first base and will look to have a strong senior season before heading to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

