Penn State baseball earns commitment from Wake Forest transfer Adam Cecere

Mike Gambino Press Conference

New Baseball Coach Mike Gambino speaks with reporters during a press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Mike Gambino has added a valuable transfer to his program.

Adam Cecere, an outfielder for Wake Forest over the past four seasons, has commitment to Penn State, per his Twitter bio.

Cecere was a team captain for the Demon Deacons in 2022 and 2023, helping the Demon Deacons to a 54-12 record, along with a College World Series appearance.

This past season, Cecere recorded a .284 batting average and hit 10 homers.

Prior to his college career, Cecere attended Forest Hills High School in Sidman, Pennsylvania.

