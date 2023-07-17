Penn State baseball earns commitment from Wake Forest transfer Adam Cecere

Mike Gambino has added a valuable transfer to his program.

Adam Cecere, an outfielder for Wake Forest over the past four seasons, has commitment to Penn State, per his Twitter bio.

Cecere was a team captain for the Demon Deacons in 2022 and 2023, helping the Demon Deacons to a 54-12 record, along with a College World Series appearance.

This past season, Cecere recorded a .284 batting average and hit 10 homers.

Prior to his college career, Cecere attended Forest Hills High School in Sidman, Pennsylvania.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE