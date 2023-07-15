Penn State baseball earns commitment from New England transfer pitcher Shayne Audet

Just days after taking over as head coach of the program, Mike Gambino has secured a commitment for Penn State.

Right-handed pitcher Shayne Audet announced he would be transferring to the Nittany Lions on his Twitter.

Final chapter. Thank you to everyone who has helped over the years who made this possible. @PennStateBASE pic.twitter.com/u9HKOwe55R — shayneca21 (@shayneaudet1999) July 14, 2023

Audet spent the last five years with New England, but only played in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Throughout his time with the Pilgrims, he posted a 2.23 career ERA, including a 1.89 mark this past season. He boasts a 14-6 career record as well as 248 strikeouts to 100 walks.

Throughout his 153.2 innings pitched, Audet has only allowed six home runs and an opposing batting average of .154.

Audet will look to carry that success over when he takes a jump from Division III to Division I for his final year in college.

