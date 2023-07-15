 Skip to main content
Penn State baseball earns commitment from New England transfer pitcher Shayne Audet

Mike Gambino Press Conference

New Baseball Coach Mike Gambino speaks with reporters during a press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

Just days after taking over as head coach of the program, Mike Gambino has secured a commitment for Penn State.

Right-handed pitcher Shayne Audet announced he would be transferring to the Nittany Lions on his Twitter.

Audet spent the last five years with New England, but only played in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Throughout his time with the Pilgrims, he posted a 2.23 career ERA, including a 1.89 mark this past season. He boasts a 14-6 career record as well as 248 strikeouts to 100 walks.

Throughout his 153.2 innings pitched, Audet has only allowed six home runs and an opposing batting average of .154.

Audet will look to carry that success over when he takes a jump from Division III to Division I for his final year in college.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

 

